The Motley Fool

Three UK shares to buy today

Rupert Hargreaves | Sunday, 21st February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

I think the best UK shares to buy today are those that performed well over the past 12 months. In my opinion, any business that’s managed to navigate the pandemic and come out the other side relatively unscathed is well-placed to succeed in the new normal.

Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. Some companies that have thrived over the past year may struggle going forward. Nonetheless, I think adding these shares to my portfolio in 2021 could be a good idea. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Shares to buy today 

B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME) was able to capitalise on the pandemic and attract customers into its stores. The firm benefitted from ‘essential retailer’ status, which meant it could stay open as some competitors were forced to shut. 

This was a one-off benefit for the discount retailer. So, it’s unlikely B&M will benefit from the same tailwind as we advance. 

However, the group has been using its pandemic profits to grow its store estate. Thanks to this investment, analysts reckon the firm’s sales could hit £4.7bn in 2022, up from £3.8bn in 2020. 

These are just projections. There’s no guarantee the firm will hit these targets. What’s more, there’s no guarantee rising sales will translate into a higher share price. The company faces multiple risks, including higher wages and purchase costs. 

Still, I think B&M is a well-run business. That’s why I reckon it’s one of the best UK shares to buy today and would acquire it for my portfolio. 

Industrial engineering

Industrial engineering group Renishaw (LSE: RSW) operates under the radar of most investors. The company manufactures products for the healthcare and meteorology sectors. These tend to be highly engineered products and experienced clients. 

Renishaw is incredibly good at what it does, suggesting the organisation has a strong competitive advantage. Clients return to the business year after year, placing new orders and helping the company grow. 

Unfortunately, growth took a step back last year. The pandemic hit profits and this factor, coupled with other issues, caused Renishaw’s net income to evaporate. The company’s biggest challenge now is the risk of a prolonged economic slowdown. This could have a significant impact on both its top and bottom line. 

Still, the reason why I think this is one of the best UK shares to buy today is the fact Renishaw is already recovering from last year’s setbacks. I’d buy the stock today in anticipation of a further improvement in trading. 

Technical enterprise

Diploma (LSE: DPLM) is very similar to Renishaw in the way that the company provides products and services for the business-to-business market, which consumers may not necessarily recognise. The pandemic impacted it, but profits are expected to rebound rapidly this year. Analysts have pencilled in growth of 60%.

This growth is by no means guaranteed. It’s only a projection at this point, and there’s still plenty that could go wrong for the company over the next 12 months. So, investors shouldn’t rely on this projection for investment decisions. 

That said, I think these estimates show the company’s potential, and I’m comfortable with the level of risk investing based on projections entails. That’s why I’d buy the stock for my portfolio today. I believe Diploma will report strong earnings growth in 2021 and beyond as the business builds on its customer base.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves owns no share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Renishaw. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves