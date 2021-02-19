UK stock investing: 2 of the best cheap shares to buy for an ISA right now

I think UK vanadium-producing share Bushveld Minerals (LSE: BMN) is an attractive way to try and make money over the next decade. The global construction market is predicted to boom through to 2030. This bodes extremely well for Bushveld whose product is used to strengthen steel.

Analysts at research house GCP Global reckon the global construction market will outpace broader GDP expansion through to the end of the decade. They think it will grow a shade under 4% a year through to 2030 and be worth a staggering $15.5trn by then.

But the likelihood of soaring construction activity isn’t the only reason I believe this UK share is a compelling growth pick. Demand for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) is soaring along with the use of renewable energy sources. These power storage units are critical to reduce the amount of electricity being dumped from wind and solar farms.

Failure to stop the dumping of energy due to transmission constraints is an expensive business. According to Drax Electric Insights, curtailment from British wind farms doubled in 2020. And this cost a whopping quarter of a billion pounds, it said. No wonder demand for VRFBs is tipped by many to soar over the next decade.

Powering up my Stocks and Shares ISA

Despite all this, it might not be all plain sailing for Bushveld Minerals in the years ahead. Oversupply in the vanadium market could deliver a hammerblow to what the UK mining share can get for its product. It might also face operational problems like rising labour costs and disappointing ore grades which are ever-present problems in its industry.

Today, Bushveld Minerals trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9 times. This is just inside the widely-regarded bargain territory of 10 times or below. Its cheap valuation is why I’m seriously thinking of adding the company to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Another cheap UK share on my radar

I’d happily stuff my ISA with games developer Sumo Group (LSE: SUMO) shares as well. This is because I think the video games industry will continue to grow and grow. Take the US market, for instance. The experts at Statista reckon gaming penetration in the States will rise almost 5% between 2019 and 2025, to 49.2%.

City analysts also think earnings at Sumo Group will rocket 35% in 2021. This leaves the UK share trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 1.2. Sure, this doesn’t look like outstanding value on paper. But this still represents better value than other games developers such as Team17 and Frontier Developments currently offer. Remember though, City projections can miss their targets if business conditions change.

One final thought. Software development is fraught with pitfalls, as CD Projekt’s recently-launched Cyberpunk 2077 title has shown. These can hit customer sales hard and can push near-term profits forecasts wildly off course. And, over the long term, it can cause serious damage to a developer’s reputation with other publishers and developers.