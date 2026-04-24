Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3,703 Legal & General shares pay £822 yearly passive income

3,703 Legal & General shares pay £822 yearly passive income

Legal & General shares are a popular option for those looking to create passive income. But why are so many Britons buying the stock?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.

Image source: Getty Images

I always like to keep an eye on the UK’s favourite passive income shares. One way I can do this is to take a peek at what Britons are buying in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. Brokers such as AJ Bell or Hargreaves Lansdown release the data from time to time, showing us what the most popular picks are!

One name I see in almost every top 10 list is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). Why so much buzz about this stock? The retirement and wealth management specialist is known for one of the highest dividend yields, along with the kind of stable revenues that could see the passive income rise long into the future

How much income?

How much are Legal & General shares changing hands for at the moment? On the day I write this, you’d need to fork out 270p for a single share. The forecast dividend (over the next 12 months) is 22p which means, all being well, you would expect to receive an 8.22% return in a year.

A £10,000 stake would require 3,703 shares and could return £822 yearly passive income.

That, we hope, is only the start of it, of course. The real magic to investing in dividend stocks is to find a company capable of growing dividends as the years go on. That means even if we’re withdrawing our dividends as passive income (rather than reinvesting them) we can still see the income go up over time.

For example, Legal & General’s booked an average 4.98% growth rate in dividends over the last decade. If that trend continues, then the dividend yield (on the original investment) would be 9.98% in five years time and 12.73% in 10 years time. Although it should be said that dividends are never guaranteed and the company may struggle to sustain an above-average growth rate.

What I think

Let’s put the brakes on a second. Being the highest dividend on the FTSE 100 positions the stock in the danger zone. You may remember Vodafone offering a 12% yield a couple of years ago? That dividend was unsustainable and the firm slashed it. Anyone buying in dreaming of double-digit returns over the long haul is now looking at a middling 3.36% yield.

Is that the case for Legal & General? One point of concern is the dividend cover which at 0.96 is slightly below the one benchmark. That means in the last financial year the company paid out more in dividends than it made in profits.

While that’s a problem in the short term (or if it keeps happening), the future looks brighter for the company. Earnings are set to increase in the years ahead which should, if the forecasts are accurate, push the dividend cover into safer territory.

On balance? I’m not surprised that Legal & General’s a beloved passive income stock for so many. I too think it’s worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

5 years ago £10k bought 4,484 Tesco shares. How many would it buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished by how well Tesco shares have done lately. Can the FTSE 100 stock continue its strong…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

5 years ago, £10,000 bought 9,827 Rolls-Royce shares. But how many would it buy now?

| Mark Hartley

Without doubt, Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the UK's top success stories in the past five years. But what…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? How investing £5 a day in an ISA could target a stunning second income of £40,208 a year

| Harvey Jones

At 30, investors still have the world at their feet. Harvey Jones shows how they can aim for a brilliant…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an investor needs in Lloyds shares to earn a £125 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how Lloyds' shares can deliver a high-and-rising regular income, with potential capital growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 45% in 5 years, this UK stock now offers a stunning 11% dividend yield!

| Alan Oscroft

Among the highest UK dividend yields, one immediately begs for closer inspection. Can this double-digit marvel really pull it off?

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s how Aviva shares could soon rise a further 20%… or fall 15%!

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva shares have fallen back a bit, with Q1 results due in May. But analysts are mostly optimistic, and see…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in high-yield FTSE 250 stock Domino’s Pizza on 7 April is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who put £5,000 into FTSE stock Domino’s Pizza after the Easter break would now be laughing as its share…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 50% in a year. Could it go even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

This week saw Tesla announce mixed first-quarter results. Yet Tesla stock's worth half as much again as a year ago.…

Read more »