The Motley Fool

The Glencore share price is up 60% in 6 months – here’s what I’d do now

Conor Coyle | Thursday, 18th February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

If I had invested in Glencore (LSE:GLEN) five years ago today, the shares would now be worth 180% more and I would have made a tidy very profit. Even if I’d bought in six months ago, my investment would have gained 70%.

So goes the world of stock market investing. Hindsight analysis is plentiful, as it’s always easier to see the bigger picture in the months and years following an investment, or non-investment in my case.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

It’s been a topsy-turvy few years for Glencore, as the share price has dipped and risen on a number of occasions. In the last year for example, Covid-19 has not had a significant effect on the shares. In fact, Glencore stock has risen 23% during the last year. Looking at the last three years however, the shares have slid 25%.

As always, past performance is never an indicator as to the future price of a stock. With that said, where do I think the Glencore share price is headed?

Earnings report

The FTSE 100 mining company released its annual earnings report on Tuesday. In it, Glencore reported a 34% decline in revenues to $142.34bn. Its net loss widened by 371% to $1.9bn, equating to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The earnings report wasn’t all bad, however. The company reported its net debt to have narrowed more than originally expected, by around 10% to $15.84bn.

On that more positive news, Glencore reinstated its dividend payout of 12 cents per share, which was enough to boost the share price 2% in Tuesday trading.

Carbon neutral by 2050

The company is caught between a reliance on its coal assets and a commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. It is planning to phase out its coal mining operations in order to focus more on metals like cobalt and copper, which will be essential to the growth of electric vehicle use.

Glencore is aiming to do this gradually. I think this policy makes sense to lessen the impact of losing the material responsible for a third of its earnings.

Rising commodity prices have contributed to the share price rising over the last few months. Industrial metals in particular have seen a boom and will have aided Glencore’s performance. If this were to continue there is a strong argument that the Glencore share price would follow that upward trend.

I wouldn’t be overly confident of that being the case though. Commodities markets have historically been volatile, and particularly reactive to economic and geopolitical events. And there has been plenty of both to deal with in recent times.

The volatility of the Glencore share price itself reflects that, and is the main reason why I won’t be adding it to my portfolio right now.

There are plenty of others who are convinced about the potential for Glencore shares to grow, however. It will be a stock I will be keeping my eye on, for sure.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

conorcoyle has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Conor Coyle