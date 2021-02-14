2 UK shares I’d consider buying after the FTSE 100’s recent stock market rally

The stock market rally following the 2020 market crash has led to many FTSE 100 shares having high valuations than just a few months ago. Despite this, it is still possible to unearth UK shares that offer wide margins of safety at the moment.

Certainly, they face tough operating conditions in many instances. This may mean that the shares experience high volatility. Similarly, losses cannot be ruled out over any time period.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

However, the risks facing these two FTSE 100 stocks could be priced into their valuations. As such, they appear to have the potential to deliver improving performances in the coming years.

An improving financial outlook versus other UK shares

As a cyclical business, WPP (LSE: WPP) is arguably more dependent on the prospects for the global economy than many UK shares. As such, its performance has been impacted negatively by the world economic slowdown.

However, it could deliver a sound recovery in the coming years. In fact, the advertising company is forecast to post a 27% rise in earnings this year, followed by a 14% increase in its bottom line next year. Clearly, these are just estimates that may or may not be met. However, they suggest that the company is in a good position to capitalise on a return to economic growth in the long run.

Since WPP trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 11, it seems to offer a wide margin of safety. Of course, this does not guarantee that its share price will rise from its current level. But it suggests that investors may have priced in some of the risks it faces. This may provide scope for capital gains that allow it to deliver a higher rate of capital appreciation than many other UK shares.

Growth potential versus the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 is sometimes viewed as a slow-growing index compared to other UK shares. But Standard Chartered’s (LSE: STAN) outlook suggests this may not necessarily be the case. The global banking business is forecast to post a 60% rise in its bottom line this year, followed by further growth of 38% next year.

Although these forecasts may not be met in future, the bank’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2 indicates that risks may be factored in to its valuation. This could mean that the company offers a favourable risk/reward buying opportunity for the long run.

Clearly, the banking sector is likely to struggle with a period of weaker economic growth and lower interest rates in many markets. However, Standard Chartered’s recent updates have shown it is making progress in implementing organisational changes and investing in digital growth opportunities. As such, its long-term prospects could be more attractive than the stock market is currently anticipating. This may mean its valuation could move higher over the coming years.