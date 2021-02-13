How I’d find growth shares to buy today

Investing in growth shares has been a sound means of generating high returns for many years. Such companies offer the potential for strong profit growth that has often translated into a rising share price.

Of course, unearthing the best growth opportunities to buy now may be a tough task. The world economy faces a challenging future, but one that could be filled with opportunity.

By focusing on sectors with long-term growth appeal, and companies that have large competitive advantages, it’s possible to earn 100%+ returns from an initial investment in the coming years.

Doubling an investment in shares

While doubling the value of an investment in growth shares may sound unlikely at first glance, the stock market’s track record shows it could be very achievable. For example, indexes such as the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 have delivered annualised total returns in the high-single digits in recent decades.

Assuming a similar return in future would mean an investment in the stock market that tracks the wider index could double in value within a decade.

Of course, buying companies with strong growth characteristics may help to generate higher returns than the stock market. Investors who buy such companies at fair prices may enjoy impressive returns that provide them with a significantly improved financial outlook.

Unearthing the best growth shares

Finding companies that can deliver higher growth rates than the wider stock market is a challenging task at the present time. This is mostly due to the uncertain economic outlook. However, by focusing on industries benefitting from growth trends, it’s possible to unearth attractive growth shares.

For example, sectors such as healthcare and online retail could benefit from long-term trends. These include an ageing global population and a shift in consumption from physical stores to online.

Within appealing growth sectors, it could be a good idea to focus on companies that have a clear competitive advantage versus their peers. For example, they may have a unique product. This could provide them with higher margins and a more resilient sales profile in the coming years.

Similarly, businesses with strong brand loyalty may become more dominant in growth industries. This may lead to a rising market share and higher profitability.

Building a portfolio of stocks

As ever, diversification is crucial when building a portfolio of growth shares. Some businesses will inevitably fail to live up to expectations. Therefore, it’s important to have a wide spread of holdings. This could limit the impact of a small number of failures on a wider portfolio.

Furthermore, buying stocks with appealing growth prospects when they trade at a fair price could be crucial to doubling an initial investment. Even if a stock has an attractive growth outlook, there should also be a margin of safety. This will give it the scope for capital growth to match its rising bottom line.