The Motley Fool

A top UK growth share I’d buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA in February!

Royston Wild | Monday, 1st February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s quite possible that the eagerly-anticipated economic recovery in 2021 could fall flat. Covid-19 vaccines are happening and more are coming, but a lumpy rollout might hamper a rebound in corporate profits. There are other things that UK share investors need to be prepared for too, like a Brexit hangover and the possibility of renewed trade wars elsewhere.

The uncertain economic outlook won’t stop me from continuing to buy UK shares in my ISA, however. Even if the broader economy struggles there are sectors that could still deliver big shareholder returns in 2021.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Playing e-commerce with UK shares

Grabbing a slice of e-commerce is a top idea in my opinion. There are several ways that UK share investors like me can play this theme. I’ve invested in logistics and warehousing giants Tritax Big Box and Clipper Logistics. I’ve also bought shares in cardboard packaging colossus DS Smith.

I’m thinking of splashing the cash on fashion retailer ASOS (LSE: ASC) too. The online-only business is going from strength to strength as the impact of Covid-19 on consumer spending habits turbocharges sales. Latest financials this month showed group revenues soared 24% at constant currencies in the four months to December. International sales rocketed 18% while sales in its core UK market grew at twice that pace.

Young woman holding credit card for online shopping at home

Investing for growth

ASOS is expanding across Europe to capitalise on this fertile environment as well. Earlier this month it announced plans to open a new £90m distribution centre in Staffordshire to service its UK and overseas customers.

ASOS continues to expand its influence outside its traditional sweet spot of fashion too. Notably, the UK share is making significant headway in the gigantic beauty and personal care segment. It has also boosted the number of beloved British brands in its stable by picking the bones of retail casualty Arcadia. It has announced today plans to take over the brands and the stock (but not the stores) of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT for a cool £295m.

Expensive but exceptional

There are risks associated with investing in ASOS, of course. It could see sales suffer amid a wider drop in consumer spending power as the twin problems of Covid-19 and Brexit hit the British economy. The clothing segment is also ultra competitive and the business could see its wafer-thin profit margins come under increasing stress as its rivals build their online operations. Operating margins have improved recently. But these still clocked in at just 4.6% for the last fiscal year (to August 2020).

City analysts reckon annual earnings at ASOS will rise 8% in financial 2021. This leaves the UK share trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 37 times. Sure, this may look a tad toppy on paper. But I reckon this reflects the huge investment in infrastructure and its products that ASOS is making to deliver chunky long-term profits. I think the retailer is a great buy for me in February.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares in Clipper Logistics, DS Smith, and Tritax Big Box REIT. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS, Clipper Logistics, DS Smith, and Tritax Big Box REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Royston Wild