The Motley Fool

Why is the Boohoo share price up today and would I buy the shares?

Zaven Boyrazian | Monday, 25th January, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Boohoo (LSE:BOO) share price is climbing following its latest announcement. The online fashion retailer has acquired Debenhams in an all-cash acquisition for £55m. With VAT, the total cost comes to around £66m.

But does this acquisition make sense to me, did Boohoo pay a fair price, and would I buy?

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Boohoo buys Debenhams

Since Boohoo is an online retailer, it has little need for physical stores. So the Debenhams properties are not included in this deal. But what is included is the Debenhams brand, additional intellectual property, and customer data. In my opinion, the latter is where the real value lies.

The Debenhams website has over 300 million annual visits. That makes it one of the top 10 online fashion stores in the UK. And now, all of those visits and, more importantly, customers belong to Boohoo.

In 2020 Boohoo made £1.23bn in gross revenue. Combining that with Debenhams’ online revenues of £400m represents a 33% boost in top-line income. The management team has stated the acquisition presents a “fantastic opportunity”. Given these figures, I’d agree.

But the acquisition is certainly not without risk. Around a quarter of Debenhams revenue originates from its beauty and homewares segments, neither of which Boohoo has any significant experience in. This could become a serious problem that will affect the Boohoo share price if, for instance, it’s unable to successfully maintain relationships with premium beauty brands and its marketplace ambitions come to fruition more slowly than expected.

Inspecting the acquisition price

Overall Debenhams generated gross revenue of £1.52bn in 2020 from both its physical and online stores. But only around £12.7m was underlying profit. Needless to say, that’s, a pretty terrible operating profit margin of less than 1%. That’s another risk.

But Boohoo does start with an advantage. It doesn’t have any physical stores and doesn’t have to pay large rental fees. And as an online pureplay, nor did it need to borrow money to acquire any physical locations in the first place. As a result, it operates with a significantly higher margin of 7.4%.

If (and it’s a big ‘if’) all of Debenhams’ online revenue can be absorbed without loss. At a 7.4% profit margin, the underlying income would be around £29.6m. And since Boohoo only spent around £66m for the business, it has essentially paid a P/E ratio of 2.23. That looks cheap to me!

Inspeciting the boohoo share price

Is the Boohoo share price too low?

That being said, Boohoo has a lot of challenges ahead of it. Even at the low price it paid for Debenhams, it doesn’t change the fact that Covid-19 has created one of the worst business environments for fashion. Not to mention integrating such a large business into its platform is going to create complications, at least initially.

However, if a smooth and successful integration is achieved, then the current Boohoo share price looks quite undervalued in my eyes. Given the growth potential this acquisition offers, I think the risk might be worth the reward. Therefore at the current price, Boohoo is a stock I would consider adding to my portfolio.

But there's also another stock that has my attention today. So I'd like to share with you:

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Zaven Boyrazian does not own shares in boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian