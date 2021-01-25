These are 2 of my favourite UK renewable energy shares

Renewable energy is the future. At least I think so. I’ve been looking at adding UK renewable energy shares to my portfolio recently and two are on my radar.

But first, what is renewable energy? Well, it’s defined as energy that can be collected from sustainable sources. Examples include, wind and solar power. Renewable energy is also referred to as ‘clean’ energy as it doesn’t use up limited and polluting natural resources like coal.

In fact, renewable energy made up almost half of the UK’s electricity generation in the first three months of 2020. I expect this trend to continue, especially as the UK government tackles issues such as climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

So which UK renewable energy plays am I eyeing up? There are two investment trusts I like.

#1 – The Renewables Infrastructure Group

I like The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG) as it’s a portfolio of 74 diversified renewable assets. At present it’s invested in 45 wind, 28 solar and one battery storage asset across UK and Europe.

In my opinion, TRIG offers investors diversification by jurisdiction, power market, energy source and weather system. This also means that such a renewable energy portfolio should reduce investment risk.

The board members of TRIG are an experienced group of individuals who provide oversight of the renewable projects. The investment manager behind it is InfraRed Capital Partners. It’s a leading global expert in the financing, development and management of infrastructure projects. This includes from their conception, design and construction into their long-term operating phases.

There aren’t many diversified UK renewable energy shares available to the average investor. But what I really like about TRIG is its high dividend yield of approximately 5%, which is nicely covered by earnings.

As many UK shares have cut or suspended dividends due to Covid-19, I think TRIG’s dividend yield is very attractive for an income-hungry investor like me. I don’t expect this level of income to be cut any time soon, as renewable energy is now an important part of sustaining the planet.

Admittedly, TRIG isn’t cheap. It sits on a hefty premium to Net Asset Value (NAV), but for the dividend alone, I think it’s worth the investment for me. As long as it keeps churning out the high income, I’ll be happy.

#2 – Greencoat UK Wind

Another UK renewable energy share on my radar is Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW). As the name suggests this investment trust only has exposure to operating wind farms in the UK. A downside is that it’s not as diversified as TRIG, but it generates an attractive dividend yield of 5%. For this reason alone and as an income-hungry investor, I think it’s worth a look.

UKW’s portfolio consists of 36 wind farms located across the UK. Some 95% of the wind farms are based onshore and not located in the sea. Given the importance of wind energy, UKW is a viable UK renewable energy share that I’d invest in.

Another issue that that like TRIG, UKW sits on a significant premium to NAV. But I think it’s worth it given how we’re converting to renewable energy. I think the main benefit for me from this investment trust will be the income generation. As long as it can support the high dividend, which I think it can, I’ll be buying some of this stock.