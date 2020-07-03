I’d buy these 2 cheap UK shares in an ISA today ahead of a FTSE 100 stock market recovery

The prospects of a FTSE 100 stock market recovery may seem distant after the recent market crash. However, the index’s track record suggests that such an outcome is likely, with it having recovered from each one of its previous downturns.

As such, now could be the right time to buy a diverse range of stocks while they trade on low valuations.

With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that could deliver successful turnarounds. They could be worth buying in an ISA today while they appear to offer wide margins of safety.

Taylor Wimpey

FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) has experienced a challenging period over recent months, with coronavirus causing its construction sites and sales offices to close. This has contributed to a fall in its share price of 27% since the start of the year.

However, a difficult period for the economy could present an opportunity for the business. It recently raised over £500m to fund land purchases. This could prove to be a sound strategy, with the prospect of lower land prices having the potential to catalyse its profitability as the property industry moves through the cycle into a recovery phase.

With low interest rates and continued government support for the sector, Taylor Wimpey seems to be in a strong position to post improving financial performance over the long run. Certainly, its profitability is likely to be disappointing in the short run, but its recent share price fall may include an expectation of that event among investors.

Therefore, with the stock significantly underperforming the FTSE 100 since the start of the year and its recent updates highlighting its financial strength, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the business.

FTSE 100 retailer Kingfisher

Another FTSE 100 stock that could experience a challenging set of operating conditions over the coming months is Kingfisher (LSE: KGF). The DIY specialist and owner of B&Q may experience reduced demand for its products as a result of weak consumer sentiment.

However, it has recently put in place a refreshed management team and will seek to implement a revised growth strategy over the coming years. Its recent update highlighted the opportunities for growth in e-commerce, while it continues to make progress in becoming more efficient.

With a strong balance sheet and a diverse set of operations, Kingfisher could offer recovery prospects after a disappointing period for its share price. It has declined by 40% over the last five years, while the FTSE 100 is down by just 7% over the same timeframe. This suggests that it offers a wide margin of safety, and that investors have factored-in many of the risks facing the business.

As such, now could be an opportune moment to buy the stock in an ISA to benefit from a potential turnaround over the coming years.