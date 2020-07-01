£2k to invest after the stock market crash? I’d buy these 2 bargain UK shares in an ISA today

Investing £2k, or any other amount, after the recent stock market crash may not necessarily provide high returns in the short run. Risks facing the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 remain high, and may mean that even bargain UK shares fail to deliver price rises.

However, with valuations across the FTSE 350 currently being relatively low, now could be the right time to buy high-quality businesses for the long run. They could produce impressive returns as the economy gradually recovers.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 350 shares that appear to offer good value for money after the market crash. They could be worth buying in an ISA today.

Vistry’s 46% fall in the market crash

FTSE 250-listed housebuilder Vistry (LSE: VTY) reported a relatively encouraging performance in its most recent trading update. It stated that its partnerships division has delivered a resilient performance, despite challenging operating conditions.

Meanwhile, its housebuilding segment is continuing to operate from an increasing number of sites and has reported a rising sales trend at similar prices to its forecasts. Low interest rates and government policies could allow the housing market to return to growth as lockdown measures are eased.

Clearly, Vistry is likely to encounter slower growth than previously expected over the near term. However, its balance sheet suggests that it is in a good position to survive in the short run and return to higher growth rates in the long run.

The integration of the recently acquired Linden Homes and Partnerships and Regeneration businesses appears to be progressing as expected. Therefore, with the stock having declined by 46% since the start of 2020, it could represent a relatively attractive UK share following the recent stock market crash.

Next’s improving long-term prospects

Another stock that could be worth buying in an ISA today after the market crash is FTSE 100-listed retailer Next (LSE: NXT). Its recent trading update highlighted the scale of the negative impact that coronavirus is having on its performance.

For example, from 26 January to 25 April, the company recorded a 38% decline in sales. However, the business has gradually reopened its operations and ramped-up capacity. Its online offering could help it to overcome reduced footfall in its stores that may persist over the coming months.

Furthermore, Next reported results of a stress test in its most recent update. Even if its sales fall by 40% for the year, it is still on track to report positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and to reduce net debt.

Therefore, even though the prospect of a second market crash may hold back the company’s share price prospects over the short run, it seems to be well placed to deliver a recovery over the long run. As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of it in an ISA.