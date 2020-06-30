Is it worth buying Shell shares now they’re cheap?
Shell (LSE: RDSB) shares have struggled this year. Year-to-date the stock has fallen a staggering 44%! What’s more, over the past 12 months, shares in the oil giant are off by 51%.
It’s easy to see why investor sentiment towards Shell shares has collapsed over the past year. At the peak of the coronavirus crisis, global oil demand was down by around 20% year-on-year. This had a knock-on effect on global hydrocarbon prices. Prices collapsed so fast at one point the price of oil fell into negative territory.
To cope with this turbulence, Shell’s management decided to cut the company’s dividend. The group also slashed capital spending and is planning to cut costs over the next few months.
Shell’s decision to cut its dividend for the first time since World War II, shows just how badly the crisis has impacted the company.
And today the group has announced yet another round of bad news. It has declared that it is planning to write down the value of its assets by as much as $22bn to reflect lower oil and gas prices for the next few years.
Shell shares on offer
However, despite all of the above, Shell shares look cheap at current levels. The stock is trading at one of the lowest levels in recent memory.
What’s more, even though the company has recently slashed its annual dividend payout, the stock is still set to yield 6.7% for 2020 and 2021. This looks extremely attractive at a time when so many other FTSE 100 companies have eliminated their dividends altogether.
These figures suggest that Shell shares offer a margin of safety at current levels. As such, now may be a good time to snap up the stock while it looks cheap relative to history.
Clearly, the company is going to face further headwinds in the near term. The coronavirus crisis continues to rumble on in the background, and this may impact the demand for oil and gas for many years to come. Nonetheless, to some extent, this lower demand is already reflected in the Shell share price.
The group has already decided to preemptively cut its dividend and write down the value of its assets. So, the company may now be past the worst.
And over the long term, Shell is well-positioned to capitalise on the global economic recovery.
Green energy
Over the past few years, the organisation has been repositioning itself, away from oil and gas towards renewable energy and electricity supply. These efforts should help the business prosper as the world moves away from dirty hydrocarbon products, towards green power and technologies.
Shell is one of the few large energy companies to have made such a dramatic change to its operations, which suggests the company’s services could be in demand over the next few years. This only supports the investment case for Shell shares at the current depressed levels.
If you're looking for other income champions to buy for your portfolio alongside Shell, our favourite income stock is profiled in the report below.
A top income share that boasts a reliably defensive business model… plus a current forecast dividend yield of 4.2% to boot!
With global markets in turmoil as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip, turning to shares to generate income isn’t as simple as it used to be…
As the realities of ‘life under lockdown’ begin to bite, many of the stock market’s ‘go-to’ high-yielding companies have either taken an axe to their dividend pay-outs… or worse, opted to suspended them altogether – for the near-term at least.
With so many blue-chip and mid-cap companies scrambling to hoard cash right now, where are we income investors to turn for decent yields?
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help…
Our analyst has unearthed what he believes could be a very attractive option for income- seeking investors – a company that, in his view, boasts a ‘reliably defensive’ business model, combined with a current forecast dividend yield of 4.2% to boot!*
But here’s the really exciting part…
This business even has form in riding out this kind of situation, too… having previously increased sales and profits back in 2008 and 2009 when the world was gripped in the deepest economic crisis since the Great Depression.
*Please be aware that dividends are variable and not guaranteed.
Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Income Share… free of charge!
Rupert Hargreaves owns shares in Royal Dutch Shell B. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.