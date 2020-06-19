Is the Taylor Wimpey share price too cheap to ignore?
Shares in housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) have fallen since Wednesday, when the FTSE 100 firm sold £500m of new shares. Taylor Wimpey’s share price is now down by nearly 40% from the highs seen in March.
Should you be buying back into this stock ahead of the crowds, or is it time to take a more cautious approach? I’ve been taking a closer look.
Why does this builder need more cash?
Taylor Wimpey says that it wants the extra cash to take advantage of low prices in the land market. According to the firm, previously-agreed deals with other buyers are falling through. Attractive land is coming back on the market at lower prices.
Buying land at times like this can lay the foundations for very profitable future developments. I don’t have a problem with this. I’m also encouraged to know that the firm has seen a strong surge of interest since reopening its show homes after lockdown.
I don’t think Taylor Wimpey is likely to run out of cash, but I am a bit disappointed that this fundraising has become necessary.
Why the Taylor Wimpey share price is falling
I don’t think this company’s financial management has been particularly good for shareholders.
Since January 2012, Taylor Wimpey has paid out £2.3bn in dividends. The company’s net cash balance is now down to just £6.4m, even though £485m of dividend payments planned for this year have already been cancelled.
This might still be a reasonably strong position, except that the firm also owes £650m to land creditors – people who’ve sold development land to Taylor Wimpey on credit.
If we add this obligation to the group’s net cash balance, it becomes a net debt of around £644m. According to management, £125m must be paid to land creditors in 2020, with a further £270m due in 2021.
It’s now clear to me why the company has had to ask shareholders for cash. Without taking on a significant amount of new debt, Taylor Wimpey might not be able to pay its existing land creditors and fund new land purchases.
Here’s what I’d do now
In more normal times, a big housebuilder might borrow money to fund land purchases. The fact Taylor Wimpey isn’t borrowing anymore money suggests to me that banks won’t lend – or that management is preparing for a more serious downturn.
Housebuilders have enjoyed a decade-long boom, fuelled by cheap mortgages and the government’s Help to Buy scheme. Profits have hit record levels. But I think Taylor Wimpey has been too generous with its shareholder returns. Paying smaller dividends would have enabled the group to reduce its land creditor balance and build financial reserves.
This hasn’t happened, so loyal shareholders are now having their holdings diluted. Each Taylor Wimpey share will now attract a smaller share of future profits (and dividends).
At about 145p, Taylor Wimpey shares trade on about 10 times 2021 forecast earnings. That may seem cheap, but I think the outlook is likely to worsen over the next six months. I expect profit forecasts to fall.
I think it’s also worth remembering that Taylor Wimpey’s 145p share price is still around 1.5 times its net asset value. In a falling market, that’s not cheap enough for me to be interested. I plan to stay away from this stock for now.
Don’t fear the market pull-back...
Instead, aim to turn it to your advantage by holding onto your existing investments and picking up a few potential bargains as well.
Of course, that can be easier said than done, and having a true edge on which shares to buy (and which ones to avoid!) can make all the difference...
That’s why, when it comes to helping to select their next investment, 15,000+ UK investors turn to Motley Fool Share Advisor… where our ace team of analysts work tirelessly to unearth what they believe are the best investment opportunities for your money right now… helping you work towards building a brighter financial future for you and your family.
Just take a look at what you could be benefiting from, as a member of our flagship share-tipping service:
Best Buys Now – a monthly alert signalling the 6 stocks we believe offer investors great value opportunities right now.
Two fully vetted and timely stock recommendations each month – that’s one growth and one income stock, picked from either the UK or US market.
Starter Stocks – a hand-picked selection of 5 stocks that, in our view, can form a great foundation for any portfolio.
Plus… you’ll also enjoy access to a treasure-trove of free investing reports, bonus educational content and a whole lot more!
So if you need help navigating this difficult market, don’t wait another minute…
Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.