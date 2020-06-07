How I plan to build a £200k Stocks and Shares ISA
Investing any money in a Stocks and Shares ISA right now might seem like a risky prospect. Indeed, the outlook for the global economy is highly uncertain. The coronavirus crisis, Brexit, civil unrest and trade wars are all reasons to be fearful.
However, the world has been through many such periods of uncertainty in the past. On each occasion, the market has recovered from any setback over the next few years. There’s no reason to suggest that it will be any different this time round.
It might take many months or even years for the market to recover to previous levels, but patient investors should be well rewarded over the long run.
That’s why I’m investing in the market via a Stocks and Shares ISA today.
Stocks and Shares ISA investing
It is highly likely that the stock market will recover from its current setback over the long run, but picking stocks that will perform well is tremendously hard.
As such, the best way to invest for individual investors may be to buy a low-cost index tracker fund.
Index tracker funds could be a great way for individual investors to track the market without having to spend lots of time and effort selecting individual stocks. These funds only track the market’s performance and there’s no need to worry about the performance of their investment managers. They buy the stocks that make up an underlying stock index and leave the rest to the market.
This low effort approach also means they don’t charge horrendous fees. Investors can buy tracker funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA with charges from as little as 0.05%. That’s compared to around 1% for actively managed investment funds.
This 0.95% difference in fees can have a considerable impact on your wealth over the long run. An investor paying an annual charge of 1% will fork out £60,000 more in fees on an investment of £100,000 than the investor who chooses the fund with fees of 0.05%. That’s assuming the money is invested for two decades at a yearly rate of return of 7%.
Monthly investing
By keeping fees low and buying the market through an index tracker fund, it could be relatively straightforward to build a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £200,000.
Over the past three-and-a-half decades, the FTSE 100 has produced an average annual return of 7%. At this rate of return, I calculate it will take just 20 years of saving £400 a month to build a fund worth £200,000.
That’s assuming a FTSE 100 tracker fund is used with an annual charge of 0.05%.
It is possible to achieve the same kind of returns by picking individual stocks, but this approach requires additional time and effort. The average investor may be better off buying an index tracker fund in a Stocks and Shares ISA instead.
If you are investing with a long-term time horizon and want to focus on other activities rather than spending every day researching investments, these instruments could be the perfect tools to hit your financial goals.
But if you do want to buy individual stocks for your portfolio, here at the Motley Fool, there's one company in particular that we think is worth buying right now.
A top income share that boasts a reliably defensive business model… plus a current forecast dividend yield of 4.2% to boot!
With global markets in turmoil as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip, turning to shares to generate income isn’t as simple as it used to be…
As the realities of ‘life under lockdown’ begin to bite, many of the stock market’s ‘go-to’ high-yielding companies have either taken an axe to their dividend pay-outs… or worse, opted to suspended them altogether – for the near-term at least.
With so many blue-chip and mid-cap companies scrambling to hoard cash right now, where are we income investors to turn for decent yields?
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help…
Our analyst has unearthed what he believes could be a very attractive option for income- seeking investors – a company that, in his view, boasts a ‘reliably defensive’ business model, combined with a current forecast dividend yield of 4.2% to boot!*
But here’s the really exciting part…
This business even has form in riding out this kind of situation, too… having previously increased sales and profits back in 2008 and 2009 when the world was gripped in the deepest economic crisis since the Great Depression.
*Please be aware that dividends are variable and not guaranteed.
Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Income Share… free of charge!
Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.