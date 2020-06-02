I’d invest £2k in these 2 bargain FTSE 100 shares today to get rich and retire early

The FTSE 100 may have experienced a rebound over recent weeks, but a number of its members continue to trade at bargain prices. Buying them now may not deliver a high return in the short run, due to the risks faced by the world economy. But, over the coming years, they could offer share price recoveries that improve your financial outlook.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could be worth buying today. They may boost your retirement prospects as they recover following the recent market crash.

Claim your FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide. Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!

FTSE 100 beverages company Diageo

FTSE 100 alcoholic beverages company Diageo (LSE: DGE) recently reported that coronavirus is having a significant impact on its performance. The closure of bars and restaurants across many of its key markets has seen demand for its products decline. There have been signs of a return to previous levels of demand as lockdown measures have eased in countries such as China. However, a lower number of international travellers means the company’s travel retail business has suffered from lower sales.

As such, Diageo’s financial performance in the short run is likely to be relatively disappointing. But thanks to its a solid balance sheet and a strong portfolio of brands, the company’s likely to experience high demand as lockdown measures are eased. So its long-term growth prospects appear to be bright.

Furthermore, the FTSE 100 company is reducing unnecessary expenditure wherever possible in response to lower demand for its products. This will aid its capacity to overcome the short-term risks faced across the consumer goods sector. Since its share price currently trades 13% down on its 2020 high, it appears to offer a margin of safety that could make it an attractive investment for the long run.

ITV

Another FTSE 100 company that could deliver improving long-term returns is media business ITV (LSE: ITV). Its recent trading update highlighted the challenges it’s currently facing, with the Studios segment reporting an 11% fall in revenue, due to restricted working practices.

Demand for TV advertising is also likely to fall due to the uncertain future for the UK economy. This could negatively impact on its top and bottom lines. Although plans to reduce capex and expenses could mitigate the impact of reduced revenue.

ITV’s share price is now down by over 40% from the level at which it started the year. But FTSE 100 investors seem to have factored in a wide margin of safety to take account of the challenging trading conditions that may lie ahead.

Although they may not improve dramatically in the coming months, the company’s sound financial position, relative to many of its peers, and capacity to diversify into new areas, such as streaming services and digital, could help it deliver a successful share price recovery in the long term.