The Motley Fool

This FTSE 250 growth stock just hit an all-time high. Here’s why I’m not selling yet

Paul Summers | Tuesday, 19th May, 2020 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares in FTSE 250 stock Avon Rubber (LSE: AVON) have been setting fresh all-time highs in recent weeks. That’s because investors have become increasingly convinced the company is a safe destination for their cash. Based on today’s half-year numbers from the high-tech, gas mask maker, this confidence doesn’t look misplaced.

On a roll

At a time when most investors are scrambling for cover as companies begin reporting on trading over the coronavirus pandemic, the latest news from Avon really stands out. Revenue hit £94.7m in the six-month period. This was a rise of 28.7% on that achieved over the same period last year.   Roughly two-thirds of this growth came from the company’s acquisition of US conglomerate 3M’s ballistic protection business (Helmets and Armour) in January. Interestingly, this deal was part of the reason Terry Smith decided to jettison the latter from the highly successful Fundsmith Equity fund late last year.

Claim your FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide.

Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!

Elsewhere, decent market conditions also led to a strong revenue performance from the company’s milkrite/InterPuls business. On top of all this, the FTSE 250 stock has inked two big body armour contracts with the US Department of Defence over the period. Adjusted pre-tax profit came in a superb 67% higher at £14.7m.  Given the above, it’s perhaps no surprise the interim dividend has been raised. Even so, a 30% increase to just over 9p per share reflects just how confident management is on the company’s progress. 

Naturally, Avon’s quality is reflected in its valuation. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30 for the current financial year means new investors will need to dig deep.

Nevertheless, the bullish tone of today’s statement and robust balance sheet mean I’ve no intention of selling my stake just yet.  

Another rising FTSE 250 star

Another FTSE 250 stock also experiencing great trading at the moment is Computacenter (LSE: CCC). A company perhaps unfamiliar to many private investors, the business provides IT infrastructure services to firms. Like Avon, recent updates from the company have been very positive. 

Having already informed investors that trading over the coronavirus pandemic had been better than expected, the £1.8bn-cap announced it had also secured “some substantial Technology Sourcing contracts” in recent weeks. As a result, Computacenter believes the first half of its financial year will now be “considerably ahead of the same period of last year.” 

This surely bodes well for the share price. Despite bouncing hard recently, the FTSE 250 stock still trades 17% below the all-time highs it hit in February. 

The valuation isn’t excessive either. Right now, Computacenter can be yours for 18 times forecast earnings. That looks a good deal to me. There’s net cash on the balance sheet. It also makes consistently great returns on the money it invests in the business.

If you can look past the company being “unable to provide meaningful guidance” on business over H2, I think Computacenter could be a great long-term buy for growth-focused investors.

Speaking of which...

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Paul Summers owns shares of Avon Rubber. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Avon Rubber. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

See all posts by Paul Summers