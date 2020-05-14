£1k to invest? I’d buy these 2 bargain FTSE 100 stocks today to get rich and retire early

The FTSE 100’s market crash has caused a 23% decline in its price level since the start of the year. As such, many investors may be dissuaded from buying FTSE 100 stocks due to their potential to fall further in the near term.

While this prospect cannot be ruled out, over the long run the index has a solid track record of recovery. Therefore, investors who have a long-term time horizon may be able to capitalise on low valuations across the index to improve their retirement prospects.

Claim your FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide. Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer good value for money and long-term recovery potential. They could help to bring your retirement date a step closer.

Reckitt Benckiser

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) has bucked the wider FTSE 100 trend so far in 2020. Its shares have gained 15% year-to-date after the company reported an encouraging set of first-quarter results.

Its like-for-like sales increased by over 13% as demand for its hygiene products increased across multiple geographies. This trend could continue as fears surrounding coronavirus look set to persist, while the company’s expansion into e-commerce may enable it to deliver strong growth as lockdown measures remain in place.

While Reckitt Benckiser’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23 is relatively high, the stock could offer good value for money based on its growth potential. It recently upgraded its guidance for the current year, while plans to reorganise its structure could have a positive impact on its financial prospects.

As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the business. Its improving outlook may become increasingly attractive to investors, which could make its current share price seem highly appealing further down the line.

FTSE 100 bank Barclays

The recent first-quarter update from Barclays (LSE: BARC) highlighted the benefits of its relatively diverse business model. For example, its investment banking and markets divisions had strong quarters that could help to offset what is expected to be a tough year for the bank’s consumer segment.

Investors appear to have priced-in a challenging outlook for the bank. Its share price has declined by 47% since the start of the year, which is double the FTSE 100’s fall over the same period. As such, the bank’s shares may now offer a margin of safety that could indicate that they have the potential to deliver a successful recovery over the long run.

Certainly, it is too soon to know the full impact of coronavirus on Barclays’ financial performance in the current year and beyond. But it may be better placed than many of its sector peers to overcome short-term challenges to produce improving profitability in the long run. Therefore, it could offer investment potential for long-term investors.