No savings at 60? I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 stocks right now

It isn’t uncommon to have no retirement savings at 60 years of age. Life has a habit of getting in the way of savings, and while we would all like to have a set pension plan in place that we can stick to for life, it’s often the case that other spending plans take priority and saving for the future takes a back seat.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could be worth buying today if you’re looking to build a sizeable nest egg in a relatively short amount of time.

Compass Group

Recent trading updates from the global catering group Compass (LSE: CPG) show that the company’s efforts to become the world leader in foodservice are paying off.

Management is targeting revenue growth of between 4% and 6% per annum over the long term. In its most recent financial period, for the year ending 30 September 2019, the company achieved revenue growth of 6.4%, as well as a 4.7% increase in operating profit on a constant currency basis.

Compass follows a buy-and-build strategy. The company invests free cash flow from operations back into the business to drive organic growth and fund new acquisitions. For example, in its last fiscal year, the group completed several disposals and acquisitions for a net cost of £377m.

Compass has a sound growth track record and, as food is a necessity for everyone, the stock could provide investors with stable returns over the long run. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.6 suggests it offers fair value for money at present, considering its growth track record and a dividend yield of 2.3% that’s also on offer.

Rightmove

Another enterprise that looks set to provide attractive returns for investors over the next few years is online property portal Rightmove (LSE: RMV).

This company is one of the most profitable on the London market. It has achieved an average return on capital employed — a measure of profit for every £1 invested in the business — of 1,910% over the past five years. The market average is just 3.7%.

This profit margin suggests the group has a definite competitive advantage, and as long as the company can stay ahead of the crowd, this advantage should endure for the long term.

As such, the stock looks like an attractive investment at current levels. A forward P/E ratio of 32.2 to might seem expensive, but considering the company’s high level of profitability, it’s a price worth paying for such a high-quality business. What’s more, analysts are forecasting earnings growth of 22% over the next two years.

This rate of growth suggests the stock could deliver high long-term returns for shareholders. Therefore now could be an excellent time to snap up a share in this highly profitable business ahead of further growth.