Forget buy-to-let: I’d aim to retire early through buying these 2 FTSE 100 shares

The outlook for buy-to-let investments could deteriorate in the coming months. Previous tax changes, a period of change for the economy and house prices that are high relative to average earnings could weigh on the total returns for landlords.

Furthermore, it is relatively challenging to diversify in the property sector without having large amounts of capital. As such, investing in a broad range of FTSE 100 shares could provide lower risk, as well as higher potential rewards.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer long-term growth at a reasonable price. Buying them today could improve your prospects of retiring early.

Fresnillo

The profitability of precious metals miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) has come under pressure in the current year due to higher costs and challenges at a number of its mines. This has led to a downward adjustment in its production forecast, which has caused investor sentiment to weaken over recent months.

However, the company is putting measures in place to improve its operational and financial performance. They could provide a boost to its outlook in an era where a higher gold price may act as a catalyst on the company’s profitability. Furthermore, US interest rates are forecast to be cut over the medium term. When combined with a general feeling of unease among many investors, this could lead to a higher gold price and improving profitability for Fresnillo.

As such, buying the stock while it trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 1.1 could be a worthwhile move. It is expected to return to double-digit profit growth next year, which may mean there is a window of opportunity for investors to buy a slice of the business while it offers a wide margin of safety relative to its sector peers.

Reckitt Benckiser

Another FTSE 100 share that has experienced mixed performance in recent months is Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB). The consumer goods company’s financial forecasts seem to have caused a degree of unease among investors, with it expected to post a rise in net profit of just 1% in the current year followed by growth of 3% next year.

Despite this, the company could deliver capital growth in the long run. It is well-placed to capitalise on rising demand for its products in key emerging markets, while its $1.4bn settlement with the Department of Justice regarding its former Indivior subsidiary could reduce overall risk.

Reckitt Benckiser has a strong innovation pipeline that could improve its competitive position over the long run. It is also increasing its marketing spending in order to catalyse its growth rate, according to a recent update.

The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.8 could prove to be attractive relative to other large-cap shares that have the potential to produce improving growth performance. As such, at a time when the prospects for buy-to-let are uncertain, Reckitt Benckiser could increase your chances of retiring early.