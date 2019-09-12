Have £1,000 to invest? Here are 2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in an ISA today

Despite offering the chance to buy FTSE 100 shares that could deliver high long-term returns, Stocks and Shares ISAs are still relatively unpopular when compared to other types of ISAs.

Of course, potential investors may be dissuaded from buying stocks at the present time as a result of the risks faced by the world economy. Market turbulence has been high of late, and may continue over the coming months as the global trade war looks set to remain in place.

However, such periods can present buying opportunities for long-term investors. With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer high total returns over the long run.

Barratt

Housebuilder Barratt (LSE: BDEV) has released positive news in recent quarters regarding the state of the UK housing market. Although house price rises may have been lower than many investors had been hoping for, demand for new homes has been buoyant. This is allowing the business to deliver a financial performance that is in line with its guidance, which could lead to an improving outlook over the medium term.

Of course, political risk means that government policies such as Help to Buy are subject to change. Similarly, the prospect of rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook may dampen enthusiasm for the wider housebuilding sector among investors.

However, with Barratt’s shares trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.6, they seem to offer a wide margin of safety at the present time. This could mean that they offer good value for money – even with the risks faced by the wider sector are factored in.

As such, now could be the right time to buy a stake in the business. It may allow an investor to capitalise on the unpopularity of the sector, as well as benefit from the long-term growth potential which the housing industry could offer.

Croda

Another FTSE 100 share that could offer long-term growth potential is speciality chemicals business Croda (LSE: CRDA). Its recent update highlighted its resilient performance in what has been a challenging set of operating conditions.

Uncertainty regarding the prospects for the ongoing US/China trade dispute has weakened demand in key markets for the company, which could lead to further difficulties for the business in the near term.

However, Croda has a strong pipeline that could catalyse its financial performance. Its recent technology acquisitions are performing well, while improving free cash flow provides it with the capacity to invest in its long-term growth prospects.

Since the stock is forecast to post a rise in net profit of 8% in the current year, it appears to have an improving outlook. While it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23 following strong share price growth over recent years, its strategy and long-term outlook suggest that it is capable of outperforming many of its FTSE 100 peers over the coming years.