Forget a Cash ISA! I think these 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks could help you make a million

Since a Cash ISA offers an interest rate of between 1% and 1.5%, the returns from the FTSE 100 seem likely to be significantly higher over the long run. Indeed, over the last decade, the index has delivered a total annualised return of around 8%.

Looking ahead, further growth could be available to investors through a variety of large-cap shares which appear to offer good value for money given their forecast growth rates.

Here are two prime examples of blue-chip shares which could beat a Cash ISA’s returns and, in doing so, help you to make a million over the long run.

JD Sports Fashion

While the UK retail sector is experiencing a challenging period at present, JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) is forecast to post a rise in net profit of 12% in the current year.

The company’s increasingly international focus could allow access faster-growing markets, while also reducing risk at a time when UK consumer confidence is weak. As such, the company may be able to continue to outperform the wider retail sector, and could offer continued share price growth following its 27% gain in the last year.

Trading on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 1.6, JD Sports Fashion seems to currently offer a margin of safety. That’s especially the case when its growth potential is compared to a number of sector peers that are struggling to deliver positive increases in net profit.

Although investor sentiment towards the wider FTSE 100 may ebb and flow due to global economic risks, the company’s strategy and valuation suggest high returns could be on offer. As such, buying it now could boost your portfolio returns and help you to make a million.

Rightmove

Another FTSE 100 stock that seems to offer growth at a reasonable price is online property listings website Rightmove (LSE: RMV). The company has a strong track record of earnings growth. Its bottom line has increased at a double-digit pace in each of the last five years despite operating in a relatively uncertain period for the UK economy and housing market.

This suggests that although house prices may come under pressure and housing transaction volumes could continue to fall, the company’s business model may be more robust than the stock market is pricing in.

In fact, Rightmove trades on a PEG ratio of 2 at present. This suggests it could offer investment appeal at a time when it continues to be highly dominant within its wider market.

With the company seeking to differentiate its offering through innovative new services in order to maintain a high barrier to entry, its economic moat seems to be highly attractive. Therefore, over the long run, it could offer significantly higher returns than a Cash ISA, with an investment today potentially offering double-digit annualised growth that helps you on your journey to obtaining a seven-figure portfolio.