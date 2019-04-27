Why I think investing like Warren Buffett could make you an ISA millionaire

Fortunately for investors, Buffett is open about his investment strategy. It is also relatively simple to implement compared to other strategies. As such, following it could be a worthwhile move that may improve your chances of becoming an ISA millionaire.

Few, if any, investors have been as successful as Warren Buffett. He has become one of the richest people on earth not through luck or being in the right place at the right time, but rather through consistently outperforming the stock market. Therefore, if ever there was an investor worth listening to, it is him.

Fortunately for investors, Buffett is open about his investment strategy. It is also relatively simple to implement compared to other strategies. As such, following it could be a worthwhile move that may improve your chances of becoming an ISA millionaire.

Value investing

At the very core of Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy is value investing. This, though, does not mean simply buying the cheapest shares that are available at a particular time. Rather, it equates to assessing the quality of a business and determining whether its market valuation is representative of its future earnings growth potential.

Although value investing may not be an especially popular means of investing, it instils discipline and reduces the chance of overpaying for a company. It also provides greater impetus to invest at more opportune moments in the investment cycle.

Sector focus

While many investors interpret Buffett’s advice to ‘be greedy when others are fearful’ as a market-wide standpoint, it can also be applied to specific sectors. In other words, at any point in time a particular sector, or even stock, may be unpopular among investors for a variety of reasons. This may provide an opportunity for investors to buy at a low price that is below the stock’s intrinsic value.

For example, at the present time UK-focused shares continue to be unpopular. Although investor sentiment towards them may have picked up since the start of the year, it is not difficult to find a wide range of stocks in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 that trade on lower ratings than their sector peers simply because they have greater exposure to the UK economy at a time when Brexit is causing heightened uncertainty.

This could present an opportunity to buy such stocks, should their long-term growth prospects and financial standing suggest that they are relatively cheap.

Cash flow

While Warren Buffett is known for his investing prowess, he is also worth following when it comes to managing cash flow. While many investors see cash as an asset that is to be avoided due to its low returns, Buffett is content to sit on large piles of cash in order to provide the opportunity to buy stocks when they trade on low valuations.

Sometimes, this can mean sitting out bull markets for a number of years. However, when the next bear market comes along, Buffett is ready and able to invest large sums in appealing opportunities. Doing likewise could allow an investor to take advantage of the ups and downs of the stock market, and increase the chances of becoming an ISA millionaire in the long run.