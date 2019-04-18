How I’m playing Brexit to my advantage

So, UK stocks and shares are looking cheap at the moment: here’s how Brexit can be our friend and invest in stocks that laugh in the face of adversity.

Brexit seems to have thrown the entire country into turmoil, with people demanding a plan of action and others just hoping it will go away and normality will be restored. The rest of us (the clever ones) are looking at how we can actually make Brexit a good thing and earn some more money out of it. You know what they say, always look on the bright side!

Unilever

If you are looking to beat those Brexit blues then I believe Unilever (LSE: ULVR), a UK FTSE 100 company, will do the trick. Unilever has an extremely impressive portfolio of food, drink and homecare brands including Dove, PG Tips, and TRESemmé. This stock has a high product demand and range that should laugh at Brexit thanks to their robust standing.

Unilever is currently priced at around 4,325p. Analysts predict that Unilever is due to pay a dividend which equates to 3% the current share price. Yes, it’s not the highest yield in the world but the diverse products, resilience against current economic climate and any downturns makes it my stock of choice with Brexit looming. Unilever is a great UK stock investment opportunity that really is worth looking into.

London Stock Exchange Group

This may seem like a blindingly obvious one but the recent managerial changes and significant stock growth have led me to believe that the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSE) is a worthy 2019 investment, even with Brexit rearing its ugly head.

The very successful Donal Robert from Experian will be the new chairman for the company in May, which should set the stock up for further success thanks to his experience in the field. Furthermore, the stock has grown by over 160% in the last five years with an average annual return of 32.6% growth. With stock prices going down, I think now is the perfect time to invest in a company that is making big positive changes and growing in the face of adversity.

For nervous investors, supermarkets may be your best bet

If you still aren’t convinced, you might wish to invest in supermarkets. These should always generate steady earnings despite the economic cycle: even if Brexit creates further chaos, we still need to buy our milk, bread and toilet paper, which means these stocks should never let you down!

Brexit-proof your portfolio

With Brexit delayed even further, now really is the time to think about how you can make your stock portfolio Brexit-proof and stronger than ever. This is why I believe the above stocks are worth your investment – they are safe bets and are cheap, so you really can’t go wrong in my opinion.

Now isn’t the time to be making risky investments, so make sure that you are buying UK stocks that won’t disappoint further down the line!