How to get rich while making plenty of mistakes with money

I’ve been really hard on myself in the past because of all the mistakes I’ve made, including some quite big ones with money. I’ve wasted money left, right and centre in my lifetime – squandered…

If you are answering yes, these ideas could help you achieve your goal. Read on for more.

I’ve made plenty of mistakes with money in my time and I’m still making them now. Have you been kicking yourself because of some of your own money-mistakes? Do you want to get rich anyway, particularly so that you can enjoy retirement without worry?

Step 1 – Relax

I’ve been really hard on myself in the past because of all the mistakes I’ve made, including some quite big ones with money. I’ve wasted money left, right and centre in my lifetime – squandered thousands, lost thousands on ill-judged endeavours, paid too much for things, been ripped off, been gullible and so on.

And I’ve beaten myself up mentally and emotionally year after year for quite a few decades of my life. Many people do that when it comes to making mistakes, and not just mistakes about money but all kinds of mistakes.

But a big realisation I’ve had in more recent years is that the human condition is all about making mistakes. As human beings, we’re seemingly programmed to make one mistake after another. Introduce me to somebody I haven’t met before, and I now realise that I will be shaking hands with another human serial-mistake-maker.

You might as well relax because you are going to go on making mistakes and so am I. What’s the point in beating yourself up about it? Embrace it, own it, love it! You are a human being, making mistakes with gay abandon – you are living. Celebrate!

Step 2 – An empowering revelation

Now, after much navel gazing and contemplation, and after many years of being alive and making mistakes over again, I now EXPECT to make mistakes.

But here’s an interesting phenomenon. Because I expect to make many mistakes in life and with money, when I do make a mistake it is a source of jubilation and edification because I have been proven correct in my assumptions and analysis!

Making mistakes actually empowers me and builds my self-confidence, and that is an experience I’m sure you can enjoy as well, as I know many others do. One of the best shots of confidence-building adrenalin I can have is to apologise to someone for one of my many mistakes. I’d even go as far as to say that apologising becomes a bit like an intoxicating drug because it’s a powerful tonic to build you up — it’s free, it’s empowering because it proves your courage, and it helps to create harmony in your life too.

Step 3 – Take action

You can make many mistakes with your money and still get rich as long as you take some action to do this one thing.

You need to save a regular amount of money each month and never make the one mistake of missing a payment to your savings. After that, find ways to make your money compound in value, and I’ve found that investing in shares or share-backed investments on the stock market is a good vehicle for compounding money.

If you are interested in that idea, you’ve come to the right place to find out more about it with The Motley Fool. Do stick around – in between all the mistakes…