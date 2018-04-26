One FTSE 100 and one FTSE 250 growth stock I would buy with £2,000 today

FTSE 250 chemicals specialist Elementis (LSE: ELM) is making a splash this morning, its share price up 6.23% on publication of its AGM trading statement headlined “Solid start to the year, confident of further progress in 2018”. The group’s Personal Care division, which manufactures hectorite-based products for the cosmetics market, is enjoying growth across new product categories and geographies. I find this particularly encouraging because although it makes up less…

A little money can go a long way if you invest in the right company. Splitting £1,000 between these two stocks could prove a rewarding two-way bet.

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

A little money can go a long way if you invest in the right company. Splitting £1,000 between these two stocks could prove a rewarding two-way bet.

In its element

FTSE 250 chemicals specialist Elementis (LSE: ELM) is making a splash this morning, its share price up 6.23% on publication of its AGM trading statement headlined “Solid start to the year, confident of further progress in 2018”. The group’s Personal Care division, which manufactures hectorite-based products for the cosmetics market, is enjoying growth across new product categories and geographies. I find this particularly encouraging because although it makes up less than 10% of the business, it enjoys higher margins.

Its Coatings operation is expanding in EMEA and the Americas, with a steady performance in Asia, while its Energy division remains solid despite strong comparatives. Chromium is recovering after exceptional weather conditions at the group’s Castle Hayne plant knocked Q1 output.

Chemicals brothers

Today’s brief statement noted that strong free cash generation continued in Q1 while net debt reduced, helped by the disposal of its Surfactants business in March. “Our financial platform is robust and supportive of future growth and continued shareholder value creation,” the £1.39bn group added.

Elementis is one of the UK’s largest speciality chemicals and personal care businesses, with extensive operations in the US, Europe and Asia. City analysts reckon its earnings per share (EPS) will grow a healthy 13% across 2018, then another 9% in 2019. By then, the yield should climb to 2.6%, which is solid but not extravagant. However, my Foolish colleague Peter Stephens recently noted that Elementis pays out just 43% of profits to shareholders, and could increase this percentage as profits grow. Today’s 2.4% yield is covered 2.2 times, which also suggests scope for progression.

However, I am not the first to spot its potential, Elementis is currently trading at a slightly toppy forecast valuation of 19.5 times earnings.

Information is power

Global information and analytics company Relx (LSE: REL) has had mixed fortunes lately, suffering a 17% share price drop in the autumn. The group was punished by adverse currency movements, a slew of broker downgrades, and worries around its scientific information division, but the response may have been overdone and investors may still have a buying opportunity here.

Relx is a subscription-driven business with a stable customer base across the scientific, legal and insurance markets, giving it strong and steady cash flows. EPS growth looks set to slow after four rampant years but should still clock in at 4% this year and 5% in 2019. By then, the yield should have climbed to a solid 2.9%. Covered two times, there is scope for dividend progression here as well.

Time to Relx

Earlier this month, management reported that year-to-date business trends remain consistent with full-year 2017, while the business is enjoying organic development, and has also completed four acquisitions totalling £668m. It completed £325m of the previously announced £700m share buyback, with the remainder due this year.

Recently patchy share price performance may suggest the company is a victim of its own success, but the sell-off has trimmed its toppy valuation to 18.6 times earnings. Relx is still a little pricey, but a better deal than before.