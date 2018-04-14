My top FTSE 100 defensive buys right now

Defensive businesses tend to enjoy evergreen trading whatever the economic weather because their products or services have some kind of ‘essential’ element that consumers are reluctant to give up no matter how tough their finances become. Such steady demand often leads to steady incoming cash flows and steady dividend payments for shareholders too.

I’m keen on FTSE 100 firms with defensive businesses. Unlike more cyclical outfits, the defensives are less prone to the famine-and-feast trading induced by undulations in the wider economic cycle.

Share prices have been weak

We can find defensive firms in sectors such as utilities, pharmaceuticals, tobacco and fast-moving consumer goods among others. Over recent years, though, the attractions of such firms have led investors to drive their valuations up, because they are good investments to hold in uncertain times and when interest rates are low. We’ve seen the so-called ‘bond-proxy’ trade where investors have viewed the dividends from defensive firms as a good proxy for investing in bonds when those bonds and savings accounts are paying low interest rates.

However, with general interest rates on the rise again, the bond-proxy trade seems to be unwinding and many defensive stocks have been on the slide through 2017 and into 2018. Yet defensive stocks retain their attractions, and just recently there’s some evidence on many of their share-price charts that the severe falls may be over. The valuations are keener than they were and ‘right now’ could be a good time to look more closely at them. Here’s how they stack up against some common valuation indicators.

Company Ticker Market Cap (£bn) Recent Share Price Fwd P/E 2018 Fwd Dividend Yield 2018 Forward earnings growth 2018 AstraZeneca AZN 64 5,063p 20 4% (18%) British American Tobacco BATS 98 4,221p 14 4.8% 6% Bunzl BNZL 7 2,116p 17 2.3% 4% Diageo DGE 62 2,505p 22 2.6% 6% GlaxoSmithKline GSK 72 1,437p 13 5.6% (4%) Imperial Brands IMB 24 2,488p 9 7.5% 0% National Grid NG 28 827p 14 5.7% 2% Reckitt Benckiser RB 44 6,150p 18 2.8% 5% Sage Group SGE 7 670p 20 2.5% 11% Shire SHP 33 3,589p 10 0.8% 8% Smith & Nephew SN 12 1,323p 19 2% 4% SSE SSE 13 1,291p 11 7.5% 5% Unilever ULVR 116 3,943p 19 3.5% 6%

British American Tobacco, GlaxoSmithKline, Imperial Brands, National Grid and SSE all offer high dividend yields and low-looking price-to-earnings ratios. But I think all of these firms are well worth your further research time.

Although the defensives tend to have stable underlying businesses, their valuations can swing in cycles as investor sentiment waxes and wanes. I don’t know if the current downward swing in valuations is over yet, but if the defensives keep falling, I think the value will become even more compelling.

One possible strategy is to put these stocks on your watch list with a view to picking up a few shares on the dips and down days. In the long run, I reckon dividend income and capital gains could come together to provide you with a decent total return on your investment.