3 of the best UK shares to buy for late July!

I’m hunting for the best UK shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA right now. Here are three I think could soar in value during the back end of July.

A retail star

A series of strong trading updates has helped the Pets at Home (LSE: PETS) share price more than double during the past 12 months. I’m expecting another sunny batch of sales numbers when first-quarter results are unpackaged on Thursday, 29 July.

This UK retail share has been boosted by a boom in pet ownership rates due to Covid-19. But the strong results of the last fiscal year are no anomaly. Pets at Home has been performing strongly for a long time now, thanks to the increasing amounts people now spend on their furry companions. On a two-year basis, like-for-like sales at the business are up 17%.

Pets at Home sells all manner of pet-related products and provides veterinary care and grooming services too. This puts it in the box seat to exploit the fast-growing animalcare market, in my opinion. Though intense competition from supermarkets and the likes of Amazon could, of course, throw a spanner in the works.

Home comforts

As an owner of Ibstock shares, I’ll be closely watching industry rival Forterra’s (LSE: FORT) next investor update, also on 29 July. Last time the brickbuilder updated it said that business had been “better than expected” during the first four months of 2021.

It’s likely Forterra will advise that input costs have continued rising recently. But recent data on home starts suggests to me that this UK share will report product sales have kept soaring too. The number of newbuilds erected in the first quarter of 2021 clocked in at their highest for 20 years.

I don’t expect demand for new homes to cool either. Despite the upcoming end to the stamp duty holiday, other government support like Help to Buy, along with rock-bottom interest rates and intense competition among mortgage lenders should keep supporting first-time buyer activity, in my opinion. And so Forterra’s bricks should keep selling rapidly.

Another great UK share to buy

Speaking of housebuilding, I’d also snap up Springfield Properties (LSE: SPR) following the release of terrific financials earlier this month. This particular UK share said it enjoyed “significant growth in revenue in private and affordable housing” during the 12 months to May, with revenues soaring a shade below 50% year-on-year.

Springfield builds properties in Scotland, which is also suffering from significant housing shortages that’s sending prices ever higher. In fact, this particular UK housebuilding share could potentially enjoy more upside on this front than its England-focussed rivals. As analysts at Progressive Equity Research note, property price rises north of the border “have lagged most of the UK.”

I think this a great buy despite the risk that an economic downturn could damage sales.