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Home » Investing Articles » 34 years of dividend growth! 3 top REITs to target income

34 years of dividend growth! 3 top REITs to target income

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be powerful tools for creating lasting passive income. Royston Wild picks out three of his favourites.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be brilliant cash machines, delivering big dividends for investors year after year. This is thanks in part to the unique way they’re set up. In order to receive tax breaks, they need to distribute at least 90% of their annual rental profits to shareholders.

This alone doesn’t guarantee large and growing dividends over the long term. But combined with other factors — like long tenant contracts and exposure to different sectors — it can make them formidable passive income providers.

This is shown by the stunning payout records of LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP), Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE), and SEGRO (LSE:SGRO). Collective dividends across these three trusts have risen every year for more than three decades.

Want to know what makes them formidable dividend stocks? Read on.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

LondonMetric Property – 10 years of dividend growth

LondonMetric is a classic, rock-solid REIT. It has clients tied down on ultra-long contracts (current average lease term: 17 years). And its portfolio holds 670 different assets, meaning isolated tenant issues don’t impact profits at group level.

Yet this trust has an ace up its sleeve: it’s the UK’s largest triple net lease (NNN) REIT. It means the tenant and not LondonMetric is responsible for property taxes, maintenance costs, and insurance charges. Rents are lower as a result. But earnings visibility is much better, as unwelcome earnings shocks are better avoided.

The forward dividend yield here is 6.5%. I think it’s a great dividend share to consider, though, as with all property stocks, profits could come under pressure if interest rates rise.

Safestore Holdings – 12 years of dividend growth

Safestore is the UK’s largest self-storage specialist, one of the fastest-growing parts of the property sector. With 214 separate properties in its portfolio, dividends have risen strongly along with earnings for more than a decade. I’m confident the trust should keep delivering as factors like e-commerce, a rising domestic population, and changing consumer habits drive market growth.

There is a drawback here, however. Unlike LondonMetric, this company only focuses on one sector, which creates greater concentration risk. By comparison, the other REIT I’ve described has exposure to logistics, healthcare, leisure, and retail.

On the other hand, it is better diversified by region — as well as the UK, it owns dozens of assets in Mainland Europe, which sets it apart from most other British REITs. Its forward dividend yield is a healthy 4.7%.

SEGRO – 12 years of dividend growth

SEGRO has an even better dividend yield, at 4.8%. It also has a dozen straight years of dividend growth behind it, helped by its focus on warehouses and logistics assets.

This has driven profits steadily higher, as the growth of online shopping and post-pandemic supply chain changes have supercharged demand. The subsequent shortage in available properties has meant SEGRO’s enjoyed robust rental growth. This shortfall looks set to last too, underpinning future earnings and dividends.

There are a couple of other reasons why I like this FTSE 100 stock. Its expansion into data centres provides added growth opportunities. It also has an expanding portfolio in Continental Europe to complement its UK base.

Rent increases may be harder to come by during economic downturns. But I’m still expecting SEGRO to be one of the UK’s best-paying REITs.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc, Safestore Plc, and Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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