Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With a 10-year return of over 750%, should I add this runaway success to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

With a 10-year return of over 750%, should I add this runaway success to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

I regret not adding this little-known member of the FTSE 100 to my Stocks and Shares ISA. But is now (19 April) the time to make amends?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

Companies that fly under the radar are often the best candidates for a Stocks and Shares ISA. Take Diploma (LSE:DPLM) as an example. It isn’t a household name and yet, since April 2016, it’s delivered a total return (capital growth and dividends) of around 760%.

Unfortunately, I’ve missed out on this huge gain. But it’s never too late to repent. Let’s take a closer look at the little-known FTSE 100 distribution company.

Who?

Diploma provides critical products to industrial and commercial customers across a wide range of markets. The group’s divided into three divisions – Controls, Seals, and Life Sciences – contributing 55%, 29%, and 16% respectively to the £1.52bn of revenue reported for the year ended 30 September 2025 (FY25).

Among other things, the group says: “We provide the bolts that hold planes and race cars together, design the seals that make wind turbines work, and help surgeons find the best solutions to save lives”.

An impressive track record

And because it’s good at what it does, from FY19-FY25, it achieved an average annual increase of 18% in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Over the past five years, it’s increased turnover by 94%, more than doubled its adjusted EPS, and improved its operating margin by 3.6 percentage points. It also has an impressive track record of raising its dividend. In fact, the group’s increased its payout by an average of 13.1% a year over the past 10 years.

However, despite this, its remarkable share price performance has pushed its yield lower. Its dividend is now 242% higher than it was and the end of FY15. But the stock’s yield has fallen from 2.7% to 1%.

Potential challenges

Given such a strong financial performance, the stock now trades at 38 times its historic (2025) earnings. Normally, this would make me wary. On the face of it, the group’s shares are expensive.

However, if it were to continue growing its EPS at 18% annually, its price-to-earnings ratio would drop to around 23 within three years, assuming its share price remained unchanged. After five, it would be less than 17.

Looking at it this way, Diploma’s stock appears much more attractive to me.

But the group’s earnings could come under pressure if the global economy suffers a post-Iran slowdown, which looks increasingly likely. In particular, the aerospace sector could take a big knock if fuel costs remain high.

In 2025, 37% of its revenue came from the UK and Europe. Before the current trouble in the Middle East started, economies on the continent were hardly going gangbusters.

Also, some of the group’s anticipated growth is expected to come from acquisitions. Since 2019, it’s spent £1.4bn buying 48 businesses. There’s a chance that the pipeline of opportunities will dry up.

Final thoughts

Despite this, the group upgraded its full-year guidance in March. Previously, it said it was expecting year-on-year revenue growth of 6% and a 22.5% operating margin. Now, it’s predicting 9% and 25% respectively. The aerospace sector and North America’s nuclear power industry were singled out as being the biggest contributors to growth.

For now at least, I believe this positivity continues to justify the group’s valuation.

In my opinion, Diploma’s one of a number of FTSE 100 unsung heroes I’m considering that I think investors could also think about for their Stocks and Shares ISAs.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in red-hot Scottish Mortgage shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares are having a moment, and Harvey Jones says it's mostly down to its exposure to Elon Musk's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Are IAG shares the ultimate FTSE 100 volatility play? 

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares ended last week on a high, and has held up pretty well during the Middle East crisis. But…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Will the stock market go off like a rocket on Monday?

| Harvey Jones

Middle East turmoil is yet to trigger a full-blown stock market crash. Harvey Jones says the recent recovery could have…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s what £15,000 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares on Thursday is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Taylor Wimpey shares finally had something to celebrate on Friday as the beaten-down FTSE 250 housebuilder rallied. What…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much would it take to turn an ISA into a £1,000-a-month passive income machine?

| Christopher Ruane

Focusing on dividend shares in well-known, big companies, what would it take for someone to target a four-figure monthly passive…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

2 reasons a stock market crash could be a good thing!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not know when the next stock market crash might arrive. But he hopes that, whenever it does,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £13,400 annual income?

| Stephen Wright

£13,400 is the minimum required income for retirement. But how big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Want to aim for £31,353 more than the State Pension? A SIPP could be the answer

| James Beard

The State Pension offers a safety net, but here’s why you could consider a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for a…

Read more »