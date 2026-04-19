Just £200 a month invested in UK shares could target a passive income worth £30k

Regular monthly contributions into a portfolio of UK shares is one way to build towards a lucrative passive income stream for retirement.

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Building a passive income stream with just £200 a month is absolutely possible, but it takes time, patience and a sensible plan.

Taking advantage of dividend shares can make a big difference. Your money works in the background, and by reinvesting the cash payouts to buy more shares, the pot compounds exponentially.

That’s how a modest monthly habit can turn into a meaningful wealth-building machine over the long run. But how would that look?

Crunching the numbers

The numbers are not small, admittedly. If a portfolio eventually yielded 7%-8%, you would need roughly £375,000-£428,500 to produce £30,000 a year in dividends.

If you assumed your money grew at about the UK market average rate of 8% a year with dividends reinvested, it would still take well over 30 years to get there from scratch.

That’s why stock selection matters so much. With the right portfolio of shares, that timeline can be drastically reduced.

Identifying quality stocks

One share to consider that exemplifies the power of compounding is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). The shares have risen from about £5 to £195 over the past 10 years, which works out to a stunning annualised gain of 44.25%.

This shows how you don’t need huge dividend yields to build wealth initially as strong capital growth can do a lot of the heavy lifting early on.

The miniature model maker’s latest annual report backs up that story. For the 52 weeks ended 1 June 2025, revenue reached £617.5m, operating profit was £261.3m, and profit before tax came in at £262.8m.

Earnings per share hit 594.9p, and dividends declared and paid in the period totalled 520p per share. It may only have a 3% yield but it still pays out serious cash. But will it keep doing so?

Strong financials

Looking at the company’s fundamentals, the numbers look excellent. Return on equity (ROE) is around 67.9%, which is unusually high and suggests it’s very efficient at turning shareholder capital into profit.

The balance sheet also looks healthy, which matters because it gives the business flexibility if sales ever wobble. The income angle is there too, with moderate dividend growth helping boost the overall attraction.

The main caution is valuation. Games Workshop is expensive, with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of about 20. That means much of the good news is already baked into the price. If earnings disappoint, the shares could fall sharply — even if the underlying business remains strong.

That’s the trade-off with quality growth stocks: they can supercharge a passive income plan, but they can also be volatile when expectations are high.

Start sooner than later

Building a passive income stream takes time. Whether you contribute £200 a month or more, it won’t happen overnight — so the sooner you start, the better.

A good approach is to begin with growth-focused shares, reinvest dividends, and then gradually tilt towards higher-yielding stocks as the pot gets larger.

Diversification matters, patience matters, and picking genuinely high-quality businesses matters most of all. Fortunately, at The Motley Fool, we’re hunting those exact shares 24/7.