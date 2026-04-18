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Just Released: Our Top Growth-Focused Stock For ISAs In April 2026 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire stock picks will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
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Premium content from Share Advisor UK

ISA investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. This strategy requires a higher risk tolerance and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices.

But it also opens the door to potentially game-changing returns…

So, what makes this latest Share Advisor stock pick so exciting?

  1. The market has been punishing cloud platforms for the challenges the industry will face from the power of AI, but this company is well-positioned to gain from AI disruption.
  2. The business has transformed from offering a single product 10 years ago to an entire data ecosystem of 24+ solutions with 600+ customers spending more than $1m each year.
  3. It has a founder-led management team that has scaled the business into a profitable, multi-billion-dollar under-the-radar tech enterprise.


As our Senior Investment Analyst, Ian Pierce, puts it:

“It’s a sticky leader providing critical productivity tools to its widening customer base. While investors may have turned sour on the SaaS business model we remain attracted to its high degree of recurring revenue and immense profitability once a business reaches sufficient scale.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

Of course, there is risk.

The technology sector is a competitive and fast-changing market. And the rapid developments of AI tools are making this an even more complicated market.

This complexity is what’s creating the opportunity for this hidden enterprise to position itself as central to businesses’ monitoring of AI tools, but it also brings the risk of being disintermediated by customer-designed tools developed with the help of AI.

So, investors will need to keep a close eye on customer additions and net revenue retention going forward for any sign that customers are turning elsewhere for cheaper alternatives.

Nevertheless, with an intelligently constructed and well-diversified ISA portfolio, these risks can be managed, limiting the damage to a portfolio in case the situation doesn’t turn out as expected.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

April’s Fire Recommendation:

Redacted

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