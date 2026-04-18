Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how a £10k ISA could generate £1,845 in monthly passive income

Here’s how a £10k ISA could generate £1,845 in monthly passive income

Have £10,000 ready to invest? Andrew Mackie explains how it could help build a passive income stream worth over £1,800 a month in retirement.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

Owning high-quality UK shares can help investors build substantial passive income in retirement. But with markets exhibiting significant volatility recently, many investors are stepping aside and hiding in cash. Is this a costly mistake?

Time in the market

Not everyone has £10,000 available to invest as a lump sum. But the principle remains the same: over long time horizons, investing has historically outperformed holding cash.

Yet in periods of heightened volatility, many investors hesitate to invest and instead allow cash to sit on the sidelines. Over time, that caution can quietly turn into a habit — with money only being invested later, rather than immediately.

One common example of this is waiting until the end of each ISA season before putting money to work. While it may feel harmless in the short term, this repeated delay can have a meaningful impact on long-term portfolio growth.

£41k boost

The chart below illustrates this clearly. A £10,000 annual investment into a Stocks and Shares ISA over 20 years produces a noticeable difference in final portfolio value depending on when the money is invested.

Although the return assumption of 9% is identical in both scenarios, small differences in timing compound significantly over long periods. In this example, the gap builds to around £41,000.

To put that into context, using the 4% withdrawal rule, a portfolio of roughly £553,000 could generate around £1,845 a month in passive income.

Chart created by author

Where volatility creates opportunity

Periods of market hesitation don’t just affect when investors buy — they can also influence what they choose to buy.

When uncertainty rises, many investors step away from the market entirely, but others simply avoid certain sectors they believe are too exposed to volatility. That can create short-term mispricing in high-quality businesses that ultimately continue to generate strong cash flows over time.

An example is BP (LSE: BP.), which has seen investor sentiment swing sharply in recent years as energy markets, geopolitics, and strategy shifts have driven significant volatility in its share price.

Strong cash flows

One point often overlooked is that despite strategic missteps in its low-carbon transition and associated write-downs, BP has remained a significant cash-generating business.

The figures below highlight this clearly:

Financial metric20212022202320242025
Free cash flow ($m)13,87029,57217,88712,32812,414
FCF dividend cover3.226.793.722.462.45

Last year, amid weak oil prices, the company still generated significant free cash flow, more than enough to support its growing dividend.

With prices now stronger, the business also has greater scope to accelerate balance sheet deleveraging than previously expected.

The new management team has already signalled a move towards simplification, with a sharper focus on its core upstream and downstream operations.

Of course, the business remains highly sensitive to oil prices, and a sharp fall — for example, if geopolitical tensions ease materially — would present a clear risk.

But oil markets have always been cyclical and volatile. For long-term investors, the key question is not short-term direction, but whether the underlying cash generation remains durable over time. With global energy demand still structurally supported, the current environment may be offering long-term investors an opportunity, even after the recent strength in the share price.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Nervous about investing in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Read this first

| Royston Wild

Stocks and Shares ISA users have kept their powder dry amid stock market volatility. But are they missing a prime…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This value stock could generate a massive 169% return over the next 12 months, according to one expert analyst! Is…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 350 stocks I just added to my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has been doing a bit of shopping recently for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Why is he very…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Up 55% and a P/E of 6.6, is this FTSE 100 share too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have taken flight over the past year. But could it become one of the FTSE 100's worst performers…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

57,584 shares of this high-yield dividend stock pay income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares he needs to buy in this FTSE 100 financial stock to generate enough passive…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s up 27%, but these top blue chips are still dirt cheap

| Royston Wild

Looking to bag a blue-chip bargain? Royston Wild thinks you might be in luck -- check out these three FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Warren Buffett’s portfolio 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has vastly outperformed the stock market over his long investing career. But how much money have investors actually…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

£150 to spare? Consider buying this 7p penny stock

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this under-the-radar penny stock has interesting growth potential due to the company's strong brand and domestic economy.

Read more »