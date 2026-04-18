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£7,000 in savings? Here’s how to aim for £540.40 in passive income overnight!

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down a simple investing strategy that could unlock a passive income of anywhere between £207 and £1,057… instantly.

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Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Unlocking and earning a lifelong passive income is the ultimate goal for many UK investors. And while it’s certainly not an easy feat, it’s far more achievable than most people think.

In fact, anyone with a decent lump sum of savings, say £7,000, can begin their journey to financial freedom right now by investing in high-quality, reliable dividend stocks. Here’s how to get started.

Crunching the numbers

Let’s be realistic. How much passive income can £7,000 generate with dividend stocks? The answer depends on which dividend stocks an investor decides to buy.

For those sticking with index funds, the FTSE 100 currently offers 2.96% as of April. For reference, that translates into £207.20 a year. The FTSE 250 is a bit more generous at 3.41%. But that’s still only £238.70 a year. Luckily, there’s a far more lucrative option: stock picking.

By investing directly in individual businesses, investors can go on to earn yields that are far more impressive. In fact, the highest yielding stock in the entire FTSE 350 offers a payout close to 15.1% right now – enough to earn £1,057.

But this is where investors need to be careful…

Quality trumps quantity

As experienced investors know, high yields also come with high risks. And if the underlying business is struggling, dividends can often end up on the chopping block, resulting in serious disappointment. In other words, the quality of a dividend is far more important than its size.

Yet there are some rare exceptions where a high yield also comes with high quality. When the market grows nervous, or a particular sector falls out of fashion, babies do occasionally get thrown out with the bathwater. And for intelligent investors, that’s where enormous returns can be made.

So which UK shares should I be looking at today?

A 7.72% opportunity?

Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) stands out as an interesting prospect. As a quick introduction, Ashmore’s a pure-play investment management group that specialises in emerging markets. The company invests in a wide range of asset classes, including debt, currencies, stocks and alternatives on behalf of clients in exchange for management fees.

In the last few years, Ashmore has had quite a rough ride, falling by 45.7% since April 2021. The outbreak of post-pandemic inflation hit emerging markets hard, resulting in lacklustre returns.

Clients subsequently pulled their money out and reinvested it into other sectors, most notably technology. And with fewer assets under management, the firm’s revenue stream suffered.

But something that many investors have missed is that emerging markets have actually been on an exceptional recovery rally that kicked off in early 2025. And in the last 12 months, Ashmore shares have also seen a 75% surge as the higher performance of its investment portfolios draws investors back into its ecosystem.

With earnings recovering, dividends are being maintained. And if the momentum continues, shareholder payouts could even start growing again.

When it comes to risk, the last few years capture the cyclical nature of this business perfectly. And rising energy costs do present a serious challenge for some emerging market economies that could have knock-on effects for Ashmore.

Nevertheless, with a 7.72% dividend yield on offer, the £540.40 potential passive income might be a risk worth considering given the group’s near-20-year history of unbroken dividend payouts.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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