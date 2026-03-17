Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 25%, are Barclays shares too cheap to miss?

Down 25%, are Barclays shares too cheap to miss?

Nobody expected Barclays’ shares to fall so hard after their big multi-year gains. So the dip does make the valuation look tempting again.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

From a 52-week high, Barclays‘ (LSE: BARC) shares fell 25% to their lowest point of the past few days. We’re still looking at a more-than-doubling over the past five years, but that’s really quite a reverse. And it makes me think Barclays could be one of the FTSE 100‘s hottest stocks right now.

The forecast dividend yield isn’t such a star attraction these days, with the five-year share price rise pushing it down to just 2.2%. So there are far more attractive high yields out there right now.

But forecast valuations have cratered, and there’s a real chance Barclays’ shares could become seriously undervalued again in the not-too-distant future.

P/E down to 5.5 again?

Yes, we could see a P/E of just 5.5. That’s where analyst forecasts show the Barclays price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio going by 2028. Now, we really need to be careful here. Much of the data that went into current forecasts came from before the attacks on Iran, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices soaring above $100.

But will the conflict damage Barclays’ profit all that much? Well maybe, probably in the short term I guess. But a year from now after the fighting has hopefully long stopped, why should it? The truth is we just don’t know, and that’s a real problem. Huge uncertainty now hangs over global economies, and the financial sector suddenly looks a whole lot riskier.

It’s enough to make the big institutional investors pull out of bank shares. And they tend to be the biggest holders, so their bearishness can easily trigger a share price slump. But you know what that can mean for private investors who don’t have to make our quarterly results look good? Yes, an opportunity to consider buying Barclays’ shares at a potential future valuation that had looked long gone.

Next three years

Even the trailing P/E of its shares, based on 2025 full-year earnings, is now down at a bit over nine. I do think the persistent risk associated with the sector means bank valuations should be on the low side. I mean relative to the FTSE average, but is Barclays a bit too low now? It is in my books.

The key forecast standout is seeing earnings per share (EPS) predicted to soar by 67% from 2025 to 2028. There should surely be a growth premium in the share price for that, shouldn’t there? As it is, we could be looking at a valuation last seen around 2022 to 2023. And that’s from before the recent share price surge, which really only kicked off in 2024.

What next?

So what should we do? We must remember these forecasts are up in the air again after the Middle East events of the past weeks. But it doesn’t necessarily mean Barclays won’t perform as predicted — it just means we’re now more uncertain.

I’d previously rated Barclays’ shares as fully valued, but it’s definitely something to consider in the event of future dips.. and the current one that really is quite a big dip!

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

£10k invested in the FTSE 100 via an ISA on 7 April is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers on a portfolio of FTSE 100 companies over the past year and points out one…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 9% to just over £1! Are Vodafone shares too cheap to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone shares have fallen sharply, yet the latest numbers show momentum building. Could the market be missing a major recovery…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investors should prepare for an ugly stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Made money in a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years as the market has surged? Now could be a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much passive income could £20,000 in an ISA grow to? It could be quite a bit

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA can be a great tool for building passive income, although according to Alan Oscroft, some strategies have much…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How can investors target £9,089 a year in passive income from 1,677 shares in this underrated FTSE high-yield star after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

Passive income is getting harder to find. But one overlooked FTSE stock may be quietly setting up a long term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares ready to do a Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Things have got so bad for Diageo shares that Harvey Jones says they remind him of the struggles Rolls-Royce faced…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 60%! A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 beaten-down UK stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights two UK stocks that are cheaper than they were 10 years ago and offer juicy dividend yields…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Why do 2 of my favourite second income stocks look so cheap right now?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was shocked to find two dividend stocks in his second income portfolio trading at prices far below fair…

Read more »