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£10k invested in BP and Shell shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

Conflict in Iran has rattled global stock markets but it’s been helpful for FTSE 100 oil giants. Harvey Jones says Shell shares are having a terrific run.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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Shell (LSE: SHEL) shares were always likely to benefit from the conflict in Iran. The same goes for FTSE 100 rival BP (LSE: BP). So what’s happening?

At the start of March, a barrel of Brent crude traded at roughly $73. Just a few weeks ago there was talk of it slipping below $60, even possibly touching $40 this year. Now it’s pushing $106. And if the crisis drags on, some analysts think oil could surge to $150, or even $200.

Nitpickers will point out that BP and Shell shares aren’t pureplays on the oil price. Both are huge global businesses involved in refining, chemicals, trading and renewable energy, as well as crude production. Even so, when oil prices move sharply, their shares usually respond accordingly.

FTSE 100 winners

We saw that during the energy shock after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, when both spiked. Over five years, the Shell share price is still up roughly 112%. BP’s climbed about 65% over the same period.

BP’s been held back by its own troubles. Two chief executives exited in quick succession and the group has U-turned on its attempted green transition. Ironically, that’s why I chose BP over Shell in 2024. The shares were trailing and the yield was higher as a result. I hoped the cycle would swing back in its favour.

Today, BP’s one of the brighter spots in my portfolio, alongside defence group BAE Systems. Over the last month, the shares have jumped 15.9%. That turned a £10,000 investment into roughly £11,590. Shell’s done marginally better, rising 17.25% over the same period. That £10k would now be worth £11,725.

Those are big short-term moves, offering investors some relief as markets struggle. Despite the growth, Shell looks reasonably value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. BP’s headline P/E looks absurdly high at 1,899.9%. However, that largely reflects accounting quirks and sharply reduced reported earnings in the most recent period, rather than a collapse in the underlying business.

Windfall tax threat

Of course there are risks. If the Iran crisis eases quickly, oil prices could fall just as fast and energy shares may retreat. Alternatively, if oil giants end up banking huge profits, pressure could grow for windfall taxes.

Before the Middle East crisis, both BP and Shell were warning of falling oil prices. On 5 February, Shell reported a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, although it still pledged to return $3.5bn to investors via share buybacks.

Five days later, BP paused its $750m quarterly share buyback, saying it needed to strengthen its balance sheet. Oil prices aren’t weak now, so let’s hope that buyback returns. Today, BP has a higher trailing yield of 4.6%, compared to 3.2% at Shell.

In the short term, the direction of BP and Shell shares will depend heavily on events in the Middle East. Over the longer term, the tragic crisis reminds us that oil & gas still play a key role in the global economy. I think both companies still merit consideration for a well-balanced portfolio.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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