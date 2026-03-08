Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is last week’s dip in the Rolls-Royce share price a brilliant buying opportunity?

Is last week’s dip in the Rolls-Royce share price a brilliant buying opportunity?

Even the Rolls-Royce share price can’t shake off current stock market turmoil, but Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100 stock now looks better value as a result.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

The rocketing Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price has created a painful problem for many investors. When a FTSE 100 stock flies it’s wonderful for those who hold it but frustrating for those who don’t. And this one really hurts. Rolls-Royce shares are up more than 1,000% in five years.

The temptation is obvious: jump on board. The worry is that investors do so as the rally runs out of fuel. That’s the nightmare scenario. Not only have they missed the spectacular gains, they could end up in the red. So what to do?

Timing stocks like this one is almost impossible. I’ve struggled myself. I spotted the moment of maximum opportunity and bought its shares in September 2022, then banked my profit too early when I needed some cash. Later, I took advantage of another dip and invested again. I got lucky. I’m sitting on a 200% gain.

FTSE 100 rocket

Overall, I’m happy. But I’d be happier if I’d simply stuck to The Motley Fool‘s classic strategy of buying great companies for the long term and holding them through thick and thin, unless the underlying investment case changes.

Lesson learned. I’m holding now. Investors who haven’t taken a position, and had perhaps given up on Rolls-Royce, may be having a rethink after the shares dipped just over 5% last week, triggered by events in Iran. The FTSE 100 fell 5.74% over the same period, so Rolls-Royce has broadly moved with the market.

However, one key number has changed. Recently, whenever I’ve written about Rolls-Royce, I’ve warned readers about its sky-high valuation. Last month, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio hit a dizzying 65. Investors were clearly pricing in huge future growth.

Defence versus civil aerospace

So far, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has done a magnificent job of justifying that optimism. Last July, he upgraded the group’s 2025 targets to underlying operating profit of £3.1bn–£3.2bn. That seemed ambitious at the time. But when full-year results landed on 26 February, Rolls smashed it. Full-year profit jumped 28.8% to £3.46bn.

Erginbilgic is setting the bar even higher for 2026 and beyond. It’s been hard to bet against him. But if Rolls does fall short, many investors will be off. They won’t even say thank you for all the growth.

The recent dip has at least eased the valuation, with the P/E falling to around 43. That’s still expensive, but it’s less extreme than before.

Rolls-Royce’s defence arm could benefit from the current geopolitical turmoil, sadly for the world. However, the bulk of its profits still come from civil aviation engines and the accompanying long-term maintenance contracts, which are linked to flight hours. If Middle Eastern airspace is closed for some time, that could dent revenues. The recent 5% pullback offers a slightly cheaper entry point, but there are new risks too

For long-term investors, Rolls-Royce still looks worth considering. But with markets so volatile, it may pay to watch events closely. There’s a chance the shares could become even cheaper in the weeks ahead. This is a tricky game to play and nobody can expect to catch the very bottom of the market. But I’ll be watching Rolls-Royce like a hawk in the uncertain weeks ahead. And there are plenty of other FTSE 100 stocks I’m keeping close tabs on too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Will we see a catastrophic stock market crash next week?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investors should respond to the current uncertainty, and urges investors to stay calm even if the…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month! The Barclays share price looks like a screaming buy for me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has had his eyes on the Barclays share price for ages. As markets plunge, this may be his…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m betting big on these 2 FTSE 100 stocks in the age of AI

| Ben McPoland

This pair of FTSE 100 stocks couldn't be more different. So why are they big positions in my Stocks and…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Does the Lloyds share price suddenly look like a bargain again?

| Harvey Jones

After a brilliant run the Lloyds share price was starting to look a little overstretched, says Harvey Jones. But does…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

It’s time to prepare for a stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon expects the stock market to keep rising in 2026. However, looking further out, he sees the potential for…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 1,938 shares in this 8.4%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

An investment of £5,000 in this amazing passive income stock could generate £422 in dividends this year. And things could…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

A red-hot UK growth name to consider buying in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

With exposure to data centres, defence, and nuclear power, is Avingtrans an under-the-radar steal for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 250 firm that’s averaged 32% annual growth since 1982

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 250's home to one of the UK’s most impressive growth stories. But while it owns well-known brands, most…

Read more »