Down 13%! What's going on at this major FTSE 100 bank?

Mark Hartley investigates what was behind Barclays’ share price slump this week and considers if there’s a value opportunity in the FTSE 100 stalwart.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
It’s been a rough week for global markets, and the UK is no exception. While a few energy and defence shares saw mild growth, the vast majority of FTSE 100 shares suffered losses.

While the main factor is the escalating Middle East conflict, for one stock, there may be other reasons.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) took a hard hit as the week began, taking a sharp dive as markets opened on Monday (2 March). It’s now down almost 13% — its largest weekly dip in almost a year.

The situation could be an opportunity to grab some cheap shares in one of last year’s top-performing UK banks.

But what was the reason for the dip and does it hint at serious structural issues?

What’s going on at Barclays

While the wider geopolitical situation may have had some impact, the core reason for Barclay’s slide lies closer to home.

The bank helped arrange loans for Market Financial Solutions (MFS), a specialist mortgage lender that has just gone under amid fraud allegations. Reports suggest Barclays’ exposure could be around £600m. That headline number sounds scary, but keep in mind — the bank’s 2025 profit before tax was about £9.1bn. So realistically, we’re only looking at a hit in the single‑digit percentage range in a worst‑case scenario.

The bigger worry is less about Barclays alone but where there are other hidden problems in this kind of complex lending. It highlights the risk controls (or lack thereof) in private credit deals, ramping up scrutiny of the entire industry.

In the short term, this could ramp up expenses and eat away at profits as the bank works to tighten controls.

What this means for investors

The situation highlights the inherent risks in the finance sector. In this case, Barclays seems to have not been involved in any wrongdoing but may take a hit anyway, simply by association.

But the bank itself still looks good. Over the past five years, the share price is up about 144%. Return on equity (ROE) is a moderate 9.9%, meaning Barclays makes just under 10p of profit each year for every £1 shareholders have put in. 

Revenue is up 8.78% year on year, which tells you the business is still winning customers and deals rather than shrinking. The forward price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio is 7.8, which is low compared with many global banks and suggests the market is still a bit wary.

The dividend yield is low at just under 2% but is backed by 42 years of uninterrupted payouts. That’s just the sort of track record income‑seekers like, even if the yield itself isn’t huge.

The bottom line

The MFS saga might result in some short-term reputational risk and could attract stricter attention from watchdogs. That could push down the share price a bit more in the short term.

However, the long-term picture for Barclays still looks good. Revenue is growing, profitability is decent and the valuation now looks highly attractive.

For UK investors with a 10-20-year outlook, it remains a solid stock to consider for steady, consistent gains. But it’s not the only bank stock that shows promise in 2026…

