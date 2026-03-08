Motley Fool Premium
3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks with the biggest yields. Time to buy?

The insurance sector’s filled with dividend stocks paying enormous yields. Is this a massive buying opportunity? Or are these payouts unsustainable?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is filled with generous dividend-paying stocks. But right now, three insurance giants stand out from the crowd.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), Standard Life (LSE:SDLF), and M&G (LSE:MNG) currently have the highest yields in the UK’s flagship index at 8.4%, 7.7%, and 6.7% respectively.

So should investors rush to take advantage? Or are these juicy payouts too good to be true?

A rare structural tailwind

Legal & General primarily focuses on asset management and retirement products. Standard Life (formerly known as Phoenix Group) is also focused on retirement, but on life insurance as well. And M&G is another asset management firm with a life insurance component.

However, while there are some notable differences in strategy and products, all three companies are benefiting from the same structural tailwind – a UK retirement crisis.

With the baby boomer generation entering retirement and the UK State Pension falling firmly short of what’s needed to live comfortably, this trio are eager to offer solutions. And with elevated interest rates emerging at the same time, demand for annuities is surging from both retirees and businesses looking to shore up their pension schemes.

The perfect timing of these tailwinds has created a boom economy for these businesses, with bulk purchase annuities helping bolster profits while simultaneously attracting impressive cash inflows from new customers. And with dividends mostly being covered by cash generation, the impressive yields look like they are here to stay.

But if that’s the case, why aren’t more investors taking advantage of this seemingly awesome passive income opportunity?

Long-term headwinds

The situation’s a bit complicated. But to put things simply, the surge in demand for annuities hasn’t gone unnoticed. And seemingly the entire insurance sector is attempting to capitalise on this tailwind, resulting in an extreme level of competition, even between these three stocks.

With more options for customers to choose from, insurance groups are forced to price more competitively, squeezing margins. But this pressure’s only being amplified by Bank of England (BoE) interest rate cuts.

Since annuities are ultimately priced on yields of government bonds, lower interest rates put further downward pressure on pricing. But it also introduces reinvestment risk.

When older, higher-interest-paying bonds mature, these insurance companies are forced to reinvest their capital into new, lower-interest-paying bonds. Since the interest on these bonds is ultimately what funds the guaranteed annuity payments, it becomes harder for insurance groups to keep up and drags down profitability even further.

But what does this all mean for investors right now?

The bottom line

While the cash flows from Legal & General, Standard Life, and M&G look robust right now, there’s growing concern that this rosy picture could gradually deteriorate over the next 12-18 months as the BoE continues its interest rate-cutting scheme.

The management teams across all three businesses have begun exploring alternative investments, particularly in the private credit markets, to offset the impact of falling government bond yields.

But while more profitable, the private credit markets come with increased risk. And the high yields offered by these dividend stocks are a reflection of that risk. And it’s something income investors need to carefully consider before putting any money to work.

Personally, I think there are far more attractive dividend opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

