I asked ChatGPT which growth stocks to put in my ISA and it gave me this surprising answer…

Jon Smith explains why ChatGPT didn’t give him the best advice when it came to picking growth stocks, but outlines one he does think could do well.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

Diverse children studying outdoors

Image source: Getty Images

The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is certainly shaking up the stock market at the moment. Yet AI tools, such as ChatGPT, can be used to help guide an investor or get a second opinion on which shares to pick. Yet when I asked it to select some growth stocks for me, some of the choices were a bit unusual.

Definitely not top marks

ChatGPT picked five companies it called “quality growth” stocks. These were RELX, Experian, London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG), Sage Group and Rightmove.

Let’s start with the fact that all of the picks are down over 20% in the past year. Typically, growth stocks are firms experiencing high demand for their products or services, meaning the company’s growing rapidly. This is usually translated into a rising share price. So I think ChatGPT may have confused value picks with growth picks, which isn’t a great start.

Even if we look at the scope for future growth, a couple of the choices still confuse me. One of the reasons behind the recent large declines in Rightmove and Experian has been concerns about AI disruption. The released tools can provide some of the services these companies offer. It can process the information faster, without friction and for free! Of course, I’m not saying the related firms are going out of business, but they wouldn’t be the hottest picks right now, given this risk.

One point I’ll acknowledge is that a Stocks and Shares ISA is the best place to house the portfolio. This is because people don’t have to pay capital gains tax when they sell a stock. Given the growth names will hopefully stage large long-term share price rallies, this is a big advantage.

Adding in my view

The one pick I do agree with is the London Stock Exchange Group. Even though the stock’s down 25% in the past year, it has great growth prospects.

By contrast to other companies’ AI concerns, I believe AI’s more of a benefit than a worry for the company. Some investors feared AI would commoditise financial data. Instead, LSEG’s partnering with major platforms (like OpenAI and Snowflake) to embed its trusted proprietary datasets into AI-driven workflows.

After all, AI models need high-quality licensed financial data to make accurate decisions and LSEG owns one of the most trusted global financial datasets. Ultimately, that should serve as a powerful reason to buy the stock as AI adoption accelerates.

Another factor is the push by activist investors to make the company more efficient and profitable. For example, Elliott Investment Management has built a large stake in recent weeks and is pushing for what it calls “value-creation measures”. I see this as a positive influence, giving the LSEG management team the kick it needs to work harder.

Of course, there are still risks. One of the reasons behind the fall this year is the concern that the UK’s losing its influence when it comes to companies wanting to go public. The lure of America and other markets could further hinder revenue from this division. Yet I do believe it’s a growth stock worthy of consideration right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, RELX, Rightmove Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Snowflake. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

