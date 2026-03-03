Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Be greedy when others are fearful! Is now a passive income opportunity?

Be greedy when others are fearful! Is now a passive income opportunity?

Passive income is why many people invest. And get the timing right, investors can make a meaningful impact to the dividends they receive.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

Millions of us invest for a passive income. Some of us might not be aiming for a passive income today, but building wealth with the aim of taking one in the future.

Either way, moments like this one matter. With current instability sending shockwaves through energy markets and global supply chains, stocks across various sectors have come under pressure. And for income investors, that creates an opportunity worth paying attention to.

Some will argue that profiting from instability means gaining from the misfortune of others. But markets have always moved this way, and for long-term investors, recognising opportunity isn’t the same as celebrating the cause of it.

Share prices go down, yields go up

Warren Buffett famously said to “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” It’s one of investing’s most quoted lines — but for passive income, it carries a meaning that goes beyond simple contrarianism. It’s actually a mathematical truth baked into how income investing works.

It’s obvious to many, but it’s an insight that many new investors miss: share prices and dividend yields move in opposite directions.

When a company’s share price falls, its yield rises — and vice versa. If a stock pays 10p per share annually and trades at 200p, the yield is 5%. But if fear grips the market and the price drops to 100p, that same 10p dividend now delivers a 10% yield — without the company changing its payout at all.

Created with Claude

This is why Buffett’s famous prescription is especially powerful for passive income investors. On paper, the best time to buy stocks is when everyone else is fearful and stocks go into reverse.

Of course, the caveat is that stocks can fall if a company reports uninspiring earnings or elects to cut the dividend. But this something investors simply need to look at themselves.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has deployed this logic repeatedly over the decades. It loads up on high-quality businesses during downturns when sentiment is low and valuations are compressed. It’s not just buying cheap stock. It’s locking in superior long-term yields at a point when the crowd is heading for the exit.

One to consider

One stock that has pulled back a little over the past few days is TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG). It’s a Georgian bank with operations in Uzbekistan. I’d suggest it’s not surprisingly it’s pulled back given the proximity to a war zone.

It’s a great value, growth, and dividend play, and that’s why I like it so much. It trades at 5.9 times forward earnings — much cheaper than its peers. It’s projected to grow revenue by around 17% over the next two years — the 17th-fastest on the FTSE All Share. And it offers a forward dividend yield of 5.7%.

The yield is actually projected to reach 6.5% in 2027. That’s really quite sizeable when we consider — unlike some peers — this is covered handsomely by earnings. The coverage ratio sits at 2.9 times.

The risk here is the Uzbek operations. It’s not a mature market and regulatory changes have hampered the business’s growth. Nonetheless, I certainly think it’s worth considering.

James Fox has positions in TBC Bank. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are around an all-time high after its full-year results, so why am I buying more?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing, but the results point to value the market hasn’t caught up with. That’s exactly why I’m…

Read more »