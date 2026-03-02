The Lloyds share price has surged 40% in a year but fallen nearly 8% in the past month. Ken Hall investigates the story behind the recent volatility.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

What on earth’s going on with the Lloyds share price?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price has delivered a wild ride for investors in recent months, surging 42% over the past year but tumbling 8% in the past month. So what’s behind this share price whipsaw?

A tale of two narratives

The banking stock has been a stellar performer in recent times, with the shares climbing from around 72p a year ago to a 52-week high of nearly 115p in early February.

The 2025 rally reflected growing confidence in the UK economy, hopes for sustained interest rate margins, and the bank’s impressive capital returns to shareholders.

But sentiment has shifted sharply. As I write ahead of Monday’s market open, the stock trades at 103p, down from recent highs. So what changed?

Why the recent pullback?

Several factors appear to be weighing on the shares. First, expectations for UK interest rates have shifted. The Bank of England cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.75% in December 2025. With low inflation and concerns over sluggish growth, investors are concerned that further cuts could be on the horizon in 2026.

Those cuts, combined with intense competition in the mortgage market, could put pressure on net interest margins and profitability. That has seen Lloyds shares, alongside peers including NatWest and Barclays, come under pressure in the last month.

Then there’s the income story. The stock’s current 3.5% dividend yield doesn’t stack up so favourably versus rivals right now. Others including HSBC (4%) and NatWest (5.3%) offer a higher yield than Lloyds at current prices.

Finally, the recent pullback may simply reflect profit-taking after such a strong run. A close-to-40% gain in 12 months is impressive by any measure, and some investors may be cashing out while valuations remain relatively elevated.

Reasons to be positive

Despite the recent turbulence, there are reasons to remain positive on the stock’s long-term outlook. The bank remains highly capitalised with a strong balance sheet, providing a buffer against any potential loan losses. Management has demonstrated discipline in capital allocation, returning billions to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company also benefits from its dominant position in UK retail banking, with millions of current account customers providing a stable and low-cost funding base. This structural advantage is difficult for competitors to replicate. There’s also increasing clarity compared to a year ago as it works to resolve the recent motor financing scandal.

Moreover, if the UK economy proves more resilient than feared, the recent share price weakness could represent an opportunity rather than a warning signal.

My verdict

The recent volatility highlights the challenges facing UK banks in the current environment. While the long-term fundamentals remain solid, near-term headwinds around credit quality and margin pressure are legitimate concerns that investors should weigh carefully.

For those with a long-term horizon and tolerance for some turbulence, it could be worth a closer look at the current valuation.