The BP share price is back above 500p — but is there more to come?

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees strong cash flow, upstream growth, and rising oil prices changing the outlook for the energy giant.

Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Image source: Getty Images

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has spent years in the doldrums. A costly detour into renewables, heavy buybacks that stretched the balance sheet, and a prolonged slump in oil prices left investors frustrated and the stock drifting.

For much of the past year, crude hovered around $55 a barrel, and sentiment towards oil majors remained distinctly bearish.

But in just a couple of months, the picture has changed dramatically.

Oil prices had been creeping higher since the start of the year, and today (2 March) Brent crude surged 8% to around $80 amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Energy markets are now rapidly repricing supply risk, and early trading pushed the stock above 500p, its highest level in three years.

The question for investors is clear: is this merely another short-term bounce or the start of a far bigger comeback?

A business that still generates serious cash

Despite headlines around suspended share buybacks and a $4 bn impairment — mostly tied to low-carbon assets — its cash metrics remained strong.

Operating cash flow was $24.5 bn, underlying replacement cost profit $7.5 bn, and net debt fell to $22.2 bn. Even in a weak oil environment, BP can generate real cash.

Management’s medium-term targets assumed Brent at roughly $74 a barrel. With crude now pushing $80, the financial maths shifts. Higher prices feed directly into upstream margins and free cash flow, easing concerns over dividend cover and debt reduction.

In short, even when oil was weak, it was resilient. At $80, upside for cash flow, dividends, and potentially the share price looks more credible.

Dividends

The dividend remains central to the investment case. Although still below pre-2020 levels, the chart below shows that over the past five years the payout has risen from 21.63 ¢ to 32.96 ¢, a compound annual growth rate of over 11%.

Chart showing BP's dividend growth between 2021-2025

Chart generated by author

Since 2021, the dividend has consumed less than half of free cash flow, so it has been supported by real cash generation.

This underpins the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors, particularly those holding the shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA where dividends compound tax-free.

Risks

BP faces a range of non-price risks though. These include regulatory pressures, potential tax or royalty changes, project delays, operational incidents, and challenges in executing its capital-allocation strategy. Even with strong cash flow, these factors could affect earnings, dividend sustainability, and investor sentiment, highlighting that the stock isn’t without exposure to unforeseen events.

Strategy and demand backdrop

The ‘peak oil’ narrative is fading. Markets assumed global demand would peak by 2030, shaping valuations and driving aggressive renewable pivots. But demand remains resilient: AI-driven data centres, emerging-market growth, and slow nuclear deployment mean hydrocarbons will stay central.

BP’s strategy reset reflects this. It’s focused on upstream growth, adding 150,000 barrels per day from six projects in 2025, while the Bumerangue discovery in Brazil strengthens its long-term production pipeline.

In today’s environment of elevated inflation and rising geopolitical tensions, oil and gas have proven their value. BP’s performance shows why the sector can help support a portfolio even when broader markets are under pressure.

For me, this resilience — combined with strong cash generation and a growing dividend — is a core reason BP remains a key holding in my ISA portfolio. For others, I see it as a stock to watch closely.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

