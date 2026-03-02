Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is it too late to buy Rolls-Royce shares? Or…

Is it too late to buy Rolls-Royce shares? Or…

Rolls-Royce shares are up 1,100% in the last five years. But does AI and defence exposure mean there’s still a chance to buy the FTSE 100 stock?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares are up more than 1,100% over the last five years. But even with the post-pandemic momentum having worn off, the firm is going from strength to strength.

The stock reacted positively last Thursday (26 February) to a strong update. So, is there still a chance for investors to consider buying the stock, or is it too late?

Still going strong

Rolls-Royce’s latest update reported strong results across all its divisions. The firm is benefitting from higher defence spending and back-up power requirements for data centres.

Neither of those is going away in the near future. But the real driving force behind the company has been – and continues to be – its commercial aerospace operation.

Better engine reliability has been a big help for the business. This should help bring down servicing costs, resulting in better profitability from those contracts. 

Demand is also strong, with the number of flying hours well above pre-pandemic levels. In other words, the company has a lot of scope to keep providing investors with good news.

Is it worth it?

Is a 1,100% rally too much, or not enough? The answer comes down to how much cash Rolls-Royce is going to generate over the medium and long term – and especially in the next few years.

The firm’s guidance is for free cash flows to be between £3.6bn and £3.8bn in 2026. And it’s set to grow by at least 12% a year until 2028, which represents a very strong outlook. 

Right now, though, the company has a market value of £111bn. So even £5.8bn in free cash flows only represents a 5.2% annual return – and that’s still a couple of years away. 

Given this, I think investors need to ask themselves seriously whether the stock hasn’t got ahead of the underlying business. At the very least, it’s priced for some strong results.

Risks

Rolls-Royce’s business is protected by huge barriers to entry. But that doesn’t guarantee success and investors need short memories to forget that things don’t always go to plan.

The chances of a Covid-19-style pandemic being repeated are low, but a future recession at some point is almost inevitable. And that could really slow the nice trajectory the firm is on.

Exactly what could bring that on is unclear. But the weekend’s developments in Iran are a good reminder that things can happen quickly and big events often don’t provide notice. 

The Rolls-Royce share price doesn’t look like an extreme overvaluation to me. Equally though, I don’t think it’s offering much in terms of protection from future issues.

Buying opportunities

I’m not convinced that right now is the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares. But I am convinced that a better opportunity is going to present itself in the future. 

I think it’s not a question of if, but when. Being a good investor is about being in a position to buy stocks when short-term challenges make them unusually cheap. 

That’s where Rolls-Royce was five years ago, but it isn’t where it is right now. Buying shares at today’s prices might turn out ok, but I’m looking at other opportunities for my portfolio.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BP share price is back above 500p — but is there more to come?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees strong cash flow, upstream growth, and rising oil prices changing…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG shares have slumped 6%, so is this a dip-buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have on Monday (2 March) slumped to their lowest level for the year. Are they now too cheap…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 top UK defence shares and an ETF to consider buying as geopolitical instability hits the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can UK investors afford to ignore defence shares given the extremely unstable geopolitical environment across the world today?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays and HSBC shares are plunging today – is this my moment?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones holds Lloyds, but has been wary of buying Barclays and HSBS shares too because they've done a little…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

The BP and Shell share price are soaring today – are we looking at another massive spike?

| Harvey Jones

As Middle East tensions explode, the BP and Shell share price are inevitably back in the spotlight. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 of my top FTSE 100 stocks just fell back into value territory. I’m buying

| Stephen Wright

Instability in Iran has send Informa’s share price down 10% in a day. But Stephen Wright's adding it to his…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

An 8.7% forecast dividend yield! 1 of the best FTSE income stocks to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector gem’s soaring payouts make it one of the most overlooked stocks to buy for huge…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Lloyds shares look 42% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' shares have cooled lately, yet its earnings momentum and upgraded targets suggest that the real move higher in price…

Read more »