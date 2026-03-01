Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A stock market crash is coming! Here’s what I’m doing

A stock market crash is coming! Here’s what I’m doing

History suggests that a stock market crash will occur again although nobody knows when. James Beard explains how he’s preparing for the worst.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

According to one piece of analysis I’ve seen, there’s been 19 US stock market crashes over the past 150 years. Even those investors predominantly exposed to UK shares should take note. After all, as we’re regularly reminded, when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold.

However, while it’s impossible to predict when the next crash will occur, there’s some evidence to suggest that market valuations are becoming stretched. But what can be done to prepare for the next big drop? Let’s take a closer look.

Getting jittery

We’ve seen in recent weeks a degree of nervousness among investors about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on software companies, data providers, and wealth managers. The possibility that cheap AI tools will reduce the scope for these businesses to charge premium prices for their services is clearly playing on people’s minds.

Indeed, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (25 February), that “asset-heavy” stocks are becoming fashionable again. The rationale is that it’s harder to disrupt these types of businesses.

Taking two FTSE 100 companies an as example, both easyJet and Rightmove currently (27 February) have similar market-caps of over £3bn. But their latest balance sheets disclose net assets of £3.5bn and less than £100m respectively.

I can’t see AI disrupting easyJet’s business model that involves flying 355 aircraft on 1,207 routes to 164 different airports in 38 countries. However, Rightmove’s website looks vulnerable to me.

Patience is key

Another lesson of history is that even after the most severe of crashes, the market will eventually recover. It might take a decade or more – as with the Great Depression and the bursting of the dotcom bubble – but taking a long-term view is likely to yield better results than trying to time the market.

Source: Morningstar

What I’m doing

With this in mind, I’ve recently taken a position in Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF). It’s invested heavily in telecoms infrastructure, which should give it some protection against newcomers.

And it’s 100% exposed to a continent that, according to the World Bank, will see its population grow by 1bn by 2050. This can only be a good thing for the group’s telecoms and mobile money services.

But Africa’s currencies can be highly volatile and its significant debt pile will become more expensive to service should interest rates rise.

However, on balance, I think Airtel Africa’s the sort of stock that could emerge relatively unscathed from a stock market crash. It’s the second largest telecoms operator on the continent and it’s active in 14 markets. And since the end of 2020, the group’s increased its customer numbers by 51%. It’s also looking to list its money business separately, which could be worth more than $4bn.

A final thought

Of course, a stock market crash could be bad news for many investors. Some may never recover the losses they suffer, especially those that have invested heavily in some pre-revenue US tech startups.

That’s why it’s important to hold a diversified portfolio with exposure to different sectors. However, a crash also presents opportunities for those with some spare cash. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett wrote in 1986: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful“.

In other words, it could be a chance to buy some great companies at bargain prices.

James Beard has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares double again in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares are developing a curious habit of doubling in value inside a year. Could they pull it off once…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Greggs shares outperform Nvidia in the coming 5 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Comparing the performance of Greggs shares and Nvidia stock in recent years is night and day. But what might happen…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 insanely cheap shares to consider buying today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves going shopping for cheap shares and picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that are potentially undervalued despite…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Retire early? I’ve just bought 2 new ‘moonshot’ growth stocks for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These growth stocks are extremely risky investments. However, taking a five-year view, Edward Sheldon sees enormous potential.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much should a 40-year old put into an empty SIPP to aim for a million by 60?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the next 20 years, someone could turn a SIPP with nothing in it today into a seven-figure retirement pot.…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

The 1 question everybody holding Rolls-Royce shares should ask themselves today

| Harvey Jones

Every FTSE 100 investor is wondering where the Rolls-Royce share price goes next. But Harvey Jones highlights a different question…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Match the State Pension through buying dividend shares? Here’s what that might cost

| Christopher Ruane

If the State Pension seems like it might not go far enough, some forward planning today could potentially help ease…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Check out the worrying Tesco share price forecast

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones questions whether the Tesco share price can push higher from here. A quick look at broker predictions only…

Read more »