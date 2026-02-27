Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares after record 2025 results?

What next for International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares after record 2025 results?

A strong set of 2025 figures has helped cement an impressive recovery for IAG shares. But we had a worrying wobble on the day.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG) shares fell Friday (27 February), even though the company reported “a record financial performance in 2025.

CEO of the British Airways parent Luis Gallego summed it up: “Adjusted EPS growth of 22.4% … we have grown the dividend per share by 8.9% and are announcing today a further return of excess cash of €1.5 billion.”

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

What more do investors want?

IAG shares have quadrupled since their lows of 2022. They are, however, still down from pre-Covid prices. But after such a big jump in the past few years, shareholders might just have decided to take some profit off the table. The airline business can be a volatile one, with uncontrollable risks round every corner. So why not cash in when your shares are up, right?

I don’t, however, see a likely downturn in aviation from today’s strength. In fact, the latest update spoke of compelling market dynamics. We heard about “long-term demand growth in our core markets and constrained supply in a consolidating industry.

When an industry is coming out of a severe downturn, the big players really can come to the fore. They typically have the financial muscle to try to nab a bigger slice of the pie than they previously enjoyed.

Room for more growth?

I didn’t see any hard numbers on IAG’s profit outlook for 2026. But the company did set medium-term targets that include a 12%-15% operating margin. A return on capital of 13%-16% is also on the cards, with net leverage of less than 1.8x.

We were told to expect more than €3bn free cash flow after gross capex. And we should see “a sustainable ordinary dividend,” aimed to increase in line with inflation. The company has promised us the return of €1.5bn excess cash over the next 12 months. And it starts with a €500m share buyback to be completed by May.

The 2025 dividend is up 8.9%. But at 9.8 eurocents (8.58p) per share, it represents an unexciting yield of just 1.9% on the previous day’s close. It was good to see the payments restarted in 2024 after the industry-wide slump. But I doubt income investors are likely to rate IAG as a dividend cash cow any time soon.

Wider concerns?

Even with IAG shares’ gains, Analysts predict only a modest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of a bit over seven for the current year, based on 2026 earnings growth. Though whether that comes off is an open question in the absence of concrete guidance.

I’m a bit wary over the likely level that post-Covid flying demand really can return to. Holidaymakers’ pockets are still hit by significantly higher inflation than in 2019. And I don’t expect we’ll see Bank of England rates below 1% again for a very long time.

Couple that with rising fuel costs, and I’ll stick to my strategy of not buying airline shares. Saying that, after this set of results, I can see IAG as one to consider for investors who do favour the sector. The shares could go further yet.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG’s share price slumps 6% despite record profits! What the heck’s going on?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has fallen despite announced forecast-beating profits for 2025. Why's this happened? And could it be a dip-buying…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

See what £15k invested in BT shares just 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

February was a great month for BT shares, which continued to baffle Harvey Jones by generating a brilliant return. Why…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Meet the ‘Nvidia of the FTSE 100’

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has skyrocketed since ChatGPT was released into the wild back in November 2022. Yet this remarkable FTSE stock…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

After yesterday’s results, is Rolls-Royce a stock to buy now?

| James Beard

The reaction of investors to Rolls-Royce’s 2025 results suggests many still see it as a stock to buy. Are they…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock due a correction?

| Stephen Wright

Could the company’s plans to keep spending big as its revenues stall and earnings decline lead to the collapse of…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

How much income could £40k in a Stocks and Shares ISA generate in 2040?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors build wealth and generate a brilliant…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £500 income?

| Royston Wild

Looking to create a money-printing Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild explains why you may have a better chance than…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares at a critical turning point following full-year 2025 results. What now?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the investment case for Rolls-Royce shares after they soar following the market’s reaction to its latest full-year…

Read more »