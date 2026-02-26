Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Lloyds share price may have a turbulent few months

Here’s why the Lloyds share price may have a turbulent few months

Dr James Fox has been very bullish on the Lloyds share price over the past few years. However, investors are becoming increasingly aware of AI risk.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price pulled back on Monday after a report entitled The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis spooked the market. The memo by Citrini Research imagines a scenario, just two years from now, in which AI iss proven a huge success, but the global economy suffers.

It’s a scenario that my Foolish colleagues and I have been pondering the past few months. AI promises greater efficiency, reducing labour costs to almost nothing in certain parts of the economy, but is that really good for us?

The memo starts: June 30th, 2028: The unemployment rate printed 10.2% this morning, a 0.3% upside surprise. The market sold off 2% on the number, bringing the cumulative drawdown in the S&P to 38% from its October 2026 highs.”

Yes, it’s just fiction, but it’s exactly what many of us have been worrying about. AI is becoming so efficient that layoffs seem almost inevitable. The memo imagines that, in 2028, a single GPU cluster is generating the output of 10,000 white-collar workers.

But that’s just the start. Citrini’s scenario suggests AI disruption won’t be contained. It starts with software defaults in 2027, but by the end of the year it’s threatening “every business model predicated on intermediation“.

The opening act, it forecasts, sees companies increase AI spending to boost efficiency and cut labour costs, only for the next AI investments to engender another round of layoffs. It sounds scary, but if you’ve tried Claude’s CoWork, you can see how it could become a reality sooner rather than later.

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

Wait, what about Lloyds?

The memo talks about “ghost GDP“. Yes, AI might increase output, but it’s not felt by ordinary people. It sounds reminiscent of the Engels Pause — a period during the Industrial Revolution in which real wage growth essentially froze for 50-60 years. What’s more, the loss of white-collar jobs could hurt the economy more than most imagine.

“Then it turned financial: income impairment hit mortgages, bank losses tightened credit, the wealth effect cracked, and the feedback loop sped up. And both of these have been exacerbated by an insufficient policy response from a government that seems, quite frankly, confused“, the memo states.

It’s also important to recognise that AI bots don’t do discretionary spending. In turn, this hits business and commercial loans. After all, consumer spending is a large part of Western economies.

My concern is that when this narrative becomes increasingly familiar to investors, the Lloyds share price could get choppy.

It might never happen

The good news is that this is all hypothetical. And policymakers have some time to protect white-collar jobs, and help people train for the future. What’s more, those hardest hit are likely to be entry-level workers — highly retrainable.

And in a scenario whereby AI causes moderate disruption but leads to productivity gains unseen since the Industrial Revolution, Lloyds could be a winner. This may even be the base case.

I have to be honest. My position in Lloyds is smaller than it used to be. But that’s equally a reflection on the valuation rather than the AI doomsday prediction. I still believe it’s worth considering, but like everything, it carries risk.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This overlooked UK growth stock just smashed Rolls-Royce – what have I missed?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones celebrates another great day for Rolls-Royce shares then takes time out to look at a FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Falling further on results day, surely WPP shares can’t go much lower?

| Alan Oscroft

It was once the world's biggest advertising agency, but WPP has since been kicked out of the FTSE 100 after…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
US Stock

If robots do take over, here’s where I think Tesla stock goes

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith muses about a world that could quickly become a reality of robots being mainstream, and talks through the…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 OK?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 250 has been underperforming of late. What's going on here? And is Britain's smaller index due for a…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has just done it again on results day

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce has a habit of under-promising and over-delivering on results, and the share price has skyrocketed over five years.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

4 FTSE 250 stocks with a yield over double the index average

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a handful of FTSE 250 stocks that have yields above 6.5% that could make them attractive…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the best time in a generation to buy tech stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The disruptive threat of AI is weighing on software companies. But what should investors look for in stocks to consider…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Should I buy Diageo shares after the 25 February update?

| Ben McPoland

After a bright start to 2026, Diageo shares came crashing down to earth yesterday. But is this the dip our…

Read more »