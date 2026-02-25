Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for HSBC shares after expectations-busting results?

What next for HSBC shares after expectations-busting results?

Investors have piled into HSBC shares over the past few years, and the bank has rewarded them with growing profits. Here’s how 2025 went.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

HSBC holdings (LSE: HSBA) shares jumped more than 5% in morning trading Wednesday (25 February), meaning they’ve now more than trebled over the past five years. The driver? Another cracking set of full-year results.

The bank did actually report slightly lower profit before tax than the previous year. It’s down by $2.4bn to $29.9bn. But that’s mostly due to a number of one-off losses and impairments, partly through restructuring and streamlining costs, amounting to $4.9bn. And it’s better than analysts had been expecting.

HSBC reported a storming return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 17.2%, excluding one-offs. And the bank expects RoTE to hit at least 17% over the 2026 to 2028 period, with continuing annual revenue growth. But the big question is: are HSBC shares still good value?

Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

“Decisive action and swift execution”

CEO Georges Elhedery characterised HSBC’s activity in the year as being all about decisive action and rapid execution. He told us: “Each of our four businesses performed well and we have strong momentum across the bank.

There’s one immediate standout for me. Net interest income increased in 2025, by $2.1bn to $34.8bn. That marks the difference between what a bank pays out to savers and receives from borrowers. And in times when inflation is falling and central banks are cutting rates, it usually suffers a squeeze. It’s something to keep an eye on in 2026 and the years ahead.

The board announced a full-year dividend of 75 cents (approximately 55.5p) per share. And that means a 4.3% dividend yield on the HSBC share price at the previous close.

A valuation check

Diluted earnings per share of $1.20 (88.9p) put HSBC shares on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 15 now. Is that maybe a rich bank valuation at the moment, with global economies still looking fragile? My instinct suggests it’s at least fully valued. And renewed international trade and tariff uncertainty only reinforces the thought.

Admittedly, analysts see the P/E dropping to 11 based on 2026 forecasts, and 10.5 the year after. And there has to be a good chance of earnings predictions being upgraded now we’ve seen such a strong 2025. But HSBC is still at the top end of FTSE 100 bank valuations.

At Lloyds Banking Group, for example, we have P/E forecasts below nine by 2027. But HSBC’s higher valuation might make sense. It’s not exposed to the same single-country risk. And many investors will see China-region growth, which largely drives HSBC, as having a brighter outlook.

What should investors do now?

I really like the banking sector, and I’ve long seen HSBC as a good long-term investment candidate. And I think I still do. I’m just a bit wary now of the potential for competition in international banking — of the kind that UK-focused Lloyds doesn’t face.

I also fear a number of current shareholders could look at their paper profits — and decide to turn them into actual cash by selling. But for a long-term outlook, I reckon HSBC shares will probably still be worth considering.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Diageo shares after the dividend cut?

| Stephen Wright

A dividend cut is never a good sign. But with Diageo shares falling 13.5% as a result, should Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing? I’m less confident than yesterday!

| Christopher Ruane

British American Tobacco has grown its dividend annually for decades. What's a move by a FTSE 100 company in a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, 5.9x earnings and a 5.9% yield, this stock may one day be heading for the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes it's only a matter of time before this UK-listed bank progresses to the FTSE 100. It's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Could this really be the turning point for Aston Martin shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors holding Aston Martin shares have been waiting for a key financial goal. It's only a modest one, and it…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

See the surprising Babcock, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems share price forecasts for the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price has been flying, but it looks sluggish relative to sector rivals such as Babcock and…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

The super simple way to try and create a £8.6m SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP is an incredibly powerful way to save for retirement. Dr James Fox explains that you can start things…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Up 7%, is this FTSE 250 stock the UK’s best banking share?

| Royston Wild

Forget Lloyds and the FTSE 100's other popular bank stocks. Might this surging FTSE 250 stock be the London stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buy and hold a single FTSE 100 stock for 25 years? Mine would be this…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer runs a thought experiment to ascertain which solitary FTSE 100 stock he'd own over the very long term,…

Read more »