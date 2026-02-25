Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The super simple way to try and create a £8.6m SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)

The super simple way to try and create a £8.6m SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)

The SIPP is an incredibly powerful way to save for retirement. Dr James Fox explains that you can start things off earlier than most people think.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When my daughter was born, one of the first things I did was open a SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) in her name. It might sound premature — after all, retirement’s at least 55 years away for a newborn.

But that’s precisely the reason to do it. Time is the single most powerful ingredient in wealth creation, and a SIPP opened at birth has more of it than almost any other investment vehicle.

Here’s the beautifully simple maths. When I contribute just £240 a month into a Junior SIPP — that’s the equivalent of around £55 a week — the government automatically tops it up with 20% tax relief, bringing the gross contribution to £300 a month, or £3,600 a year. That’s the current maximum annual allowance for a non-earner.

At a 10% average annual growth rate, compounded monthly over 55 years, that £300 a month snowballs into approximately £8.6m. The total amount actually contributed? Just £198,000.

The rest — which is over £8.3m — is generated purely by compound growth. It’s pretty much the closest thing to financial magic that exists.

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

It’s very achievable

Now, 10% might sound ambitious, but it’s broadly in line with the long-run average return of the stock market. The S&P 500, for instance, has returned around 10%-11% annually over the past century. Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, and there will be stomach-churning drops along the way. But over a 55-year horizon, history suggests the odds are firmly in your favour.

And here’s where it gets really exciting. Those figures assume the parents or grandparents shoulder the full cost for 55 years. In reality, at some point the child grows up, gets a job, and can start contributing themselves. If they begin adding to the pot from age 21, the numbers become truly staggering.

Scenario (10% growth)Value at 55Total contributed
Parents only: £300/m for 55 years£8,574,424£198,000
Child adds £500/m (inflation-adj) from 21£14,853,736£402,000
Child adds £1,000/m (inflation-adj) from 21£21,133,048£606,000

Where to invest?

This is the million-dollar question. However, here’s some things to consider. The portfolio will start small, so it may be best to make fewer trades (limit transaction costs). That might mean taking a single stake in a fund or trust that offers instant diversification across companies.

One trust that continues to attract my attention is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT). The investment trust has a great track record of picking the next big winners, and will hopefully be able to navigate some of the upcoming AI upheaval. Scottish Mortgage has positions in the likes of TSMC, Mercadolibre, ASML, and Nvidia. These are technology leaders, and three out of the four have performed very well over the past year.

But the largest holding by some margin in SpaceX. And I like that. If I had to take a guess at what I think will be the biggest company in the world in a decade from now, I’d say SpaceX. I could be very wrong, but I think there’s a very compelling argument to believe SpaceX will dominate the space economy.

Risks? Well, Scottish Mortgage uses gearing — borrowing to invest. This can heighten gains when stocks go up, but magnify losses when investments go down.

Nonetheless, this could be an excellent long-term vehicle for a passive investor. I think it’s worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Diageo shares after the dividend cut?

| Stephen Wright

A dividend cut is never a good sign. But with Diageo shares falling 13.5% as a result, should Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing? I’m less confident than yesterday!

| Christopher Ruane

British American Tobacco has grown its dividend annually for decades. What's a move by a FTSE 100 company in a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, 5.9x earnings and a 5.9% yield, this stock may one day be heading for the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes it's only a matter of time before this UK-listed bank progresses to the FTSE 100. It's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Could this really be the turning point for Aston Martin shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors holding Aston Martin shares have been waiting for a key financial goal. It's only a modest one, and it…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

See the surprising Babcock, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems share price forecasts for the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price has been flying, but it looks sluggish relative to sector rivals such as Babcock and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

What next for HSBC shares after expectations-busting results?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors have piled into HSBC shares over the past few years, and the bank has rewarded them with growing profits.…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Up 7%, is this FTSE 250 stock the UK’s best banking share?

| Royston Wild

Forget Lloyds and the FTSE 100's other popular bank stocks. Might this surging FTSE 250 stock be the London stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buy and hold a single FTSE 100 stock for 25 years? Mine would be this…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer runs a thought experiment to ascertain which solitary FTSE 100 stock he'd own over the very long term,…

Read more »