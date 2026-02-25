Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

Ben McPoland shows how much passive income potential there is in the FTSE 250 index, as well as highlighting an interesting dividend stock.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In theory, the FTSE 250 should offer a lower dividend yield than the FTSE 100. That’s because it has traditionally been viewed as more growth-oriented, with lots of mid-cap firms still in their expansion phase.

By contrast, the FTSE 100 is dominated by large companies like Shell, BP, HSBC, GSK, and British American Tobacco. As these are very mature, they return a lot of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends.

In the last few years however, UK mid-caps have been less popular with global investors due to the stagnant domestic economy. And when a share price falls but the dividend stays the same, the yield goes up.  

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100’s come back into fashion as investors have sought out established dividend payers with global operations. The index is now up around 65% in five years, with dividends on top.

The FTSE 250? Less than 35% with dividends!

A multiracial family of four, a mother, father and their two little boys on a staycation in the city of Newcastle on a sunny winters day

Image source: Getty Images

Index tracker

As a result of these trends, the FTSE 250’s yield of around 3.3% today is higher than the FTSE 100’s 2.9%. 

What this means is that someone could invest £10,000 in a tracker fund like iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF to aim for roughly £330 in yearly dividends.

This ETF simply tracks the mid-cap index, and the top five holdings are IG Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, Johnson Matthey, and asset manager Aberdeen.

Picking individual shares

Alternatively, an investor could aim for higher passive income by picking individual mid-cap shares. While riskier, this has the potential to drive better returns.

The five highest yielders today all offer double-digit yields. These are SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (13.3%), Bluefield Solar Income Fund (12%), Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (11.7%), Renewables Infrastructure Group (11.6%), and Greencoat UK Wind (11%).

However, a massive yield’s usually a sign that the market thinks it’s unsustainable moving forward. Therefore, it can be risky to pile in expecting juicy dividends. A 10%+ yield is often a red flag, and certainly needs extra careful consideration.

Arguably, the sweet spot is between the index yield (3.3%) and risky double-digit yielders. Something like Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), the UK and Canada’s largest tenpin bowling operator, which offers a forecast yield of 5.3%.

To my mind, there are a few attractive things about Hollywood Bowl. One is that, despite this period of squeezed disposable income, revenue still grew 8.8% last year to £250.7m. Statutory net profit rose 15.7% to £34.6m. 

Plus, Hollywood Bowl’s growing strongly in Canada, with two further sites opened last year. Like-for-like sales growth there was 3.2%, with spend per game jumping 14.8%. This shows that customers are willing to spend on food, drink, and amusements once they’re through the door.

Of course, high UK inflation is problematic and adds risk. But it’s worth noting that spend per game was up 9.2% here, despite the tricky backdrop. As a cheaper alternative to theme parks for inflation-weary families, I expect tenpin bowling to remain resilient.

Falling intertest rates should also help loosen consumers’ purse strings.

By 2035, Hollywood Bowl is aiming for 130 centres, up from 92 today. It’s also expanding its mini golf and electric go-karting offerings in some larger locations. 

With the stock trading for less than 11 times next year’s forecast earnings, I think Hollywood Bowl’s worth a look today.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., GSK, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, HSBC Holdings, Hollywood Bowl Group Plc, and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Diageo shares plunge another 7% on grim results – buying opportunity or value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares are falling yet again as 2026 interims disappoint investors this morning. But Harvey Jones wonders if we're finally…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of two stocks during the 2020 market rout and explains why they both could be…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

There’s a ‘historical’ buying opportunity in this S&P 500 stock, according to a top Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 software stock has been absolutely hammered. And a leading Wall Street technology analyst now sees a golden…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has gone into overdrive over the past two years. What's going on? And is the blue-chip…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Growth Shares

2 red-hot FTSE 100 stocks that could outperform Rolls-Royce this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE 100 firms that he believes have better growth prospects right now than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Be ready for a savage stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

An AI thought experiment has sent shockwaves through the stock market. How worried should we all be by this doomsday…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

1,001 Legal & General shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Legal & General shares have enjoyed robust double-digit gains over the last year. But can the FTSE 100 company continue…

Read more »