Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Diageo shares plunge another 7% on grim results – buying opportunity or value trap?

Diageo shares plunge another 7% on grim results – buying opportunity or value trap?

Diageo shares are falling yet again as 2026 interims disappoint investors this morning. But Harvey Jones wonders if we’re finally looking at the turning point.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who thought Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares were finally ripe for a recovery have had a brutal wake-up call today (25 February), as full-year 2026 interim results brought yet more bad news. How long can this go on?

I’ve personally bought shares in the FTSE 100 spirits giant five times since the meltdown began in November 2023, triggered by a profit warning as sales in its Latin American and Caribbean market slumped. Despite being one of Britain’s most admired blue-chips, a globally diversified operation with a fantastic array of drinks brands, the news just keeps deteriorating. So is today’s dip the end of the road, or the start of something special?

Image source: Getty Images

Serial FTSE 100 struggler

A word of warning. My glass has always been half full with Diageo. Every time the shares have fallen in the last two-and-a-half years, I’ve added another chunk to my SIPP. Today, its glass looks pretty empty. Yet I’m still tempted.

This morning, the Guinness and Johnnie Walker maker cut full-year 2026 guidance for the second time in three months, with organic net sales expected to fall by 2%-3%. Strong growth in Europe, Latin America and Africa was more than offset by sluggish US sales, where cash-strapped consumers are trading trade down from Diageo’s premium brands to cheaper alternatives. Chinese white spirits also continued to struggle.

Net sales fell 4% to $10.5bn in the six months to 31 December. Adjusted operating profit slipped 2.8% to $3.3bn. For me, the killer blow was news that Diageo slashed its dividend in half, from 40.5 US cents per share to 20 cents.

That’s a real blow, especially as the shares had started to stir, rising around 10% over the last month. Now they’re down 15% over one year and a painful 48% over three.

Dave Lewis must turn this stock around

I suspected the first results under new CEO Dave Lewis might prove sticky. Lewis is best known for his turnaround at Tesco. He began there with a bout of so-called kitchen sinking, getting the bad news out early to reset expectations. I wondered if he might try something similar here. To a degree, he has.

I’m deeply disappointed by the dividend cut. The one consolation of a falling share price was the prospect of a higher yield, which was nearing 5%. Now we’re back around the old 2%. Lewis will have to justify that sacrifice by delivering bags of growth, and hiking the dividend when the good times return. Assuming they do.

He insists he already sees significant opportunities to act more decisively, sharpen competitiveness and broaden the portfolio to drive higher growth. Savings from slashing the dividend will strengthen the balance sheet and boost financial flexibility. Let’s hope he’s right.

Diageo shares now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. That looks good value, but then again it’s looked good value for sometime, and the news keeps getting worse. There may be more painful days ahead, and the lower dividend won’t ease the pain. But for long-term investors willing to sit tight, I still believe Diageo is worth considering. Let’s hope one day I’m proved right.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of two stocks during the 2020 market rout and explains why they both could be…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

There’s a ‘historical’ buying opportunity in this S&P 500 stock, according to a top Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 software stock has been absolutely hammered. And a leading Wall Street technology analyst now sees a golden…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has gone into overdrive over the past two years. What's going on? And is the blue-chip…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Growth Shares

2 red-hot FTSE 100 stocks that could outperform Rolls-Royce this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE 100 firms that he believes have better growth prospects right now than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Be ready for a savage stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

An AI thought experiment has sent shockwaves through the stock market. How worried should we all be by this doomsday…

Read more »

A multiracial family of four, a mother, father and their two little boys on a staycation in the city of Newcastle on a sunny winters day
Investing Articles

How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how much passive income potential there is in the FTSE 250 index, as well as highlighting an…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

1,001 Legal & General shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Legal & General shares have enjoyed robust double-digit gains over the last year. But can the FTSE 100 company continue…

Read more »